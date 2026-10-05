Husband Missing After Strangling Wife To Death Over Cheating Suspicion In Punjab; Brought Her Back From Paternal Home, Then Killed Her

Gurshwinder Kaur was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Neela Singh in village Khirkianwala, Punjab, after a long-running dispute over his suspicion about her character. Singh, son of Nachhattar Singh, is now absconding, while police have launched a search for him. The couple had been married for around 16 years and had a son and a daughter.

As per reports, the case came to light after villagers informed the police about the alleged killing. Gurshwinder was originally from Nanaksar Basti, Kotkapura, in Faridkot district, Punjab, and was the daughter of Jasvir Singh.

Punjab couple had repeated arguments over husband’s suspicion

Reportedly, SHO Kotbhai Rajbir Singh said Sarpanch Tarsem Singh, son of Buta Singh, told police that Neela Singh suspected his wife was having an illicit relationship with another person. The suspicion had frequently led to arguments between the couple.

About four-five days before the alleged murder, the two had another argument, during which Neela Singh allegedly threatened to kill Gurshwinder. Fearing him, she went to her parental family in Punjab.

Punjab woman brought back home before alleged killing

Reports say that on October 4, 2026, Neela Singh’s father Nachhattar Singh left the house. After that, Neela allegedly brought Gurshwinder back from her parental home, according to the statement given to police.

He reportedly took her to their house in Khirkianwala on a motorcycle. His mother and the couple’s two children were left with relatives, the statement alleged.

Punjab police alerted after villagers learn of death

The alleged strangling took place in the afternoon after Gurshwinder was brought home. Police were informed by villagers after they learned about the incident.

Reportedly, SHO Rajbir Singh said a search was underway for Neela Singh. The Punjab police are looking for the accused husband, who is currently reported to be absconding.

Punjab case follows earlier threat to wife

The allegations place the reported killing just days after the husband allegedly threatened his wife during an argument. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding Gurshwinder Kaur’s death and searching for Neela Singh.

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