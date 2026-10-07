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Home > Regionals News > Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested

Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested

A Firozabad man allegedly opened fire on his estranged wife and another man after spotting them together at a shop. Both sustained multiple bullet injuries and were referred to Agra.

Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover. (Image Credit: @SouleFacts/X)
Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover. (Image Credit: @SouleFacts/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 13:24 IST

On Tuesday night, a busy crossing in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, near Kotla Chungi Chauraha, became the scene of gunfire.

According to police, a husband opened fire on his wife and another man. Several bullets hit both of them.

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A Marriage Apart For Two Years

The roots of the incident go back about two years, according to the investigation. The couple, Rishabh alias Bunty Tailang and his wife, Shipra Tailang, had been in dispute for that period. Shipra had been living at her parents’ home.

A Visit To A Relative

On Tuesday night, Shipra went to the house of a relative, a ta’i, as the family describes the relation. She stopped at a shop there and spoke with a man named Sunny Thakur.

The Revolver Appears

While the two were talking, Rishabh arrived with a revolver. Police say he began firing.

SSP Aditya Langeh said the accused fired more than six rounds at his wife, Shipra Tailang, and Sunny Thakur. Both were hit by several bullets.

Caught At The Crossing

Policemen present at the crossing during the firing caught the accused on the spot. In questioning, he told police that he suspected a love affair between his wife and the young man.

This is the accused’s own claim. Police have not said it is true.

Rushed To Agra

Both victims were taken to a government trauma centre in a serious condition. From there, they were referred to Agra for further treatment.

Police are now collecting information on their treatment and condition.

The Evidence

Police took the licensed revolver recovered at the scene into custody and are preparing to send it for forensic examination. Empty cartridge cases found at the spot have also been made part of the inquiry.

Forensic tests will check whether the shots were fired from this revolver.

Statements And Cameras

Officers are recording statements from people who were at the scene. They are also going through footage from CCTV cameras installed at the shop and nearby, to establish the sequence of events before and after the firing.

What Happens Next?

Will the two victims survive their injuries? Will the forensic report link the revolver to the shots? How was a licensed weapon taken to a public crossing, and will the arms licence be cancelled? And what will the CCTV footage show about the minutes before the firing? Police say further action will follow the facts and evidence from the inquiry.

Also Read: ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’? Global Study Of 6 Million People Reveals Who Feels More Pain, And Which Body Parts Are Most Sensitive

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Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested

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Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested

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Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested

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Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested
Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested
Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested
Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested
Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested

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