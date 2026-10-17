Husband Opposes Wife’s Relationship With Another Man, She Her Lover Along With Two Men Murder Him In Pratapgarh – What All Happened?

A utensil trader was allegedly murdered in Pratapgarh after he opposed his wife’s relationship with another man, police said. His body, identified as 45-year-old Umashankar Kaushal alias Guddu, a resident of Khas Bazaar, was found near the Shitalmau canal on Thursday. Police have arrested his wife Suman Devi, her alleged lover Shahanshah, and two other men suspected of helping them carry out the killing.

Pratapgarh murder case exposes alleged plot over wife’s relationship

Reports say that according to Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai, Umashankar’s brother, Deepu Kaushal, filed a complaint naming Suman and Shahanshah. During the investigation, police also identified Vishal Shukla alias Bittu and Avinash Tiwari alias Rajat as accused in the case.

Investigators suspect that Suman and Shahanshah were in a relationship that Umashankar opposed after learning about it. Police said the accused allegedly conspired to kill the trader following his objection. The allegations are part of the ongoing Pratapgarh murder investigation.

Pratapgarh police arrest four accused at separate locations

As per reports, a joint team of Lalganj police and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel arrested Suman from the canal embankment near Rajendra Nagar crossing on Kalakankar Road. Shahanshah, Vishal Shukla and Avinash Tiwari were apprehended near the Jagnnathpur canal culvert, Rai said.

Police also recovered Umashankar’s mobile phone and Aadhaar card. According to the police, the accused allegedly confessed to the murder during interrogation. They were sent to jail after the completion of legal formalities.

Pratapgarh case adds to concerns over alleged family-linked killings

The case highlights how disputes involving personal relationships can become part of criminal investigations. However, the motive and the alleged roles of the four accused will have to be established through the investigation and legal proceedings. Police have not provided further details about how Umashankar was killed or the precise sequence of events leading to the recovery of his body.

The four arrests mark a key development in the Pratapgarh case, which came to light after the trader’s body was discovered near the canal.

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