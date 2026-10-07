Husband, Others Gang-Raped Wife In Name Of ‘Purification Ritual’, Tied Her To Tree And Assaulted Her Over ‘Affair’, 9 Arrested

A viral video has led to a case of illegal confinement, sexual assault and gang-rape in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. The woman was reportedly raped in the name of a religious “purification” ceremony. The case came to light when the video went viral on social media. As per reports, she was attacked and molested in front of a large gathering. Then some of the ordeal was recorded and circulated on social media sites, possibly to send a message to other women.

Viral Video Brings Surendranagar Crime To Police Notice

According to police reports, the woman was reportedly separated from her husband and was staying with another man. Thereafter, she was reportedly detained. She was locked with chains inside a house by her husband and other family members.

The woman reportedly escaped from the place but was again chased, captured, and tied to a tree using ropes. The accused then allegedly abused her under the pretext that they were performing a purification ceremony as she was with another man.

Woman Allegedly Assaulted While Crowd Watched

Police said the incident was recorded on camera. The footage was later circulated online, reportedly as a warning to others. The circulation of the video eventually brought the case to the attention of authorities. The disturbing footage also helped police identify the location and begin tracing the people involved.

Police Locate Survivor After Viral Footage

Surendranagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu said police acted after receiving information from members of the community, as the survivor had not initially approached the police.

Based on the information and the viral footage, police launched a search and located the woman. Her statement was subsequently recorded, and she was taken to safety.

Nine Arrested In Gujarat Gang Rape Case

A case has been filed against the culprits on several charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the crime. According to the police, two women were arrested along with others who aided and abetted the crime. Further investigation is underway to find the criminal background of the accused.