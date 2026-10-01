Husband Records Video Before Hanging Self at Noida Home, Catches Wife ‘Cheating’ With Multiple Men; Video Goes Viral

In the early hours of Tuesday, a home in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area was shaken by tragedy. Ajay Singh, a 25-year-old young man living in a rented house, was found dead after taking his own life. His family is now left with painful questions, and a short video has only deepened them.

Who Was Ajay Singh?

Ajay belonged to Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. He had moved to Greater Noida for work and was employed in online delivery services. His job meant long hours on the road, a routine familiar to thousands of young migrants who keep the region’s daily commerce moving.

How The Family Found Out?

According to police, Ajay’s brother noticed that the lights in his room were still on at around 3.30 am and went to check on him. That is when the family learned of the tragedy. They later told investigators that Ajay had argued with his wife a few hours earlier over her contact with male friends.

The Video That Went Viral

Before his death, Ajay recorded a video message that has since spread across social media. In it, he claimed he had repeatedly asked his wife to stop speaking to other men and that her refusal left him deeply distressed. He alleged that he checked her call details, confronted her, and was abused in return. He held her responsible for the step he was taking. These are the claims of a man who can no longer be questioned, and none of them has been proven.

Instagram Responsible Sane (@thenewscurrenthq) • Instagram reel 0 likes, 0 comments – thenewscurrenthq on September 30, 2026: “Greater Noida man named Ajay Singh hangs self after claiming cheating by wife. He was a resident of Kanpur Dehat in UP. Ajay worked as a delivery partner.…

Police Register a Case

Police have booked the woman under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with abetment to suicide. Officers said the authenticity and circumstances of the recording are still being verified. Bisrakh SHO Ranjeet Kumar confirmed that the body was sent for autopsy and the video for forensic analysis.

Allegation Is Not Verdict

A viral clip can turn public opinion into a verdict within hours, but a registered case is not a finding of guilt. The claims made about the woman are allegations, and her side of the story is yet to be heard. The incident also shows how mistrust, quarrels and silent distress inside a marriage can build up unnoticed until it is too late.

The autopsy findings, the forensic report on the video and statements from both families will shape the investigation. Until then, the case remains open.

If you or someone you know is struggling with distress, please reach out to Tele MANAS at 14416 or 1800 891 4416.

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