A young man suffered fractures in both legs after falling from the fifth floor of a residential building in Bhopal’s City Vistar Colony around 5 am on Monday, November 16. The incident, which took place under the Kolar police station limits in Madhya Pradesh, came to light after a woman’s husband allegedly spotted the man inside their home through a secretly installed camera. The husband, who was away, reportedly alerted his father and younger brother and sent them to the flat. What happened after they arrived remains under investigation, with the injured man alleging that he was thrown off the building while the woman claims he fell while trying to escape.

Hidden camera in Madhya Pradesh home leads to confrontation

According to reports by AajTak, the husband had secretly installed a camera inside the residence and was monitoring its live feed remotely when he spotted his wife’s male friend at the flat early Monday morning.

He immediately informed his father and younger brother, asking them to reach the fifth-floor apartment and confront the man. Shortly after the relatives arrived, the young man fell from the building, leaving him with severe fractures in both legs.

Two conflicting accounts emerge in Madhya Pradesh fall case

Reportedly, the injured man has alleged that the woman’s father-in-law and brother-in-law entered the flat, confronted him and deliberately threw him from the fifth-floor balcony or terrace. He has accused the two men of assaulting him and attempting to kill him.

However, the woman has given a completely different account to investigators. She claimed that the man panicked when her in-laws arrived and tried to escape without being noticed by climbing down the building’s exterior using a drainage or water pipe. He reportedly lost his footing and fell.

Madhya Pradesh police commissioner speaks on preliminary findings

As per reports, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that a male friend was present at the woman’s house when her family members arrived, leading to the incident in the Kolar area. He said police had obtained an initial assessment from the treating doctors.

“Preliminary medical information indicates that the injuries sustained are consistent with a fall,” Kumar stated.

CCTV checks underway as Madhya Pradesh police investigate allegations

The commissioner said the police were investigating the entire sequence of events and had not ruled out the injured man’s allegations. “The entire sequence of events is currently under investigation. If the young man’s allegations [of being pushed] are found to be true, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible,” he said, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Kolar police are scanning CCTV cameras in and around City Vistar Colony to establish the entry and exit movements of those involved. Statements are also being recorded from the woman, her in-laws, neighbours and eyewitnesses to determine whether the fall was an accident or an act of foul play.

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