Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?

A long-running dispute over an alleged affair and tensions between a husband, his wife and her acquaintance have emerged as the suspected reasons behind the shooting of a woman and a young man near Kotla Chungi in Firozabad. Police arrested the woman’s husband, Rishabh Telang, and seized his licensed revolver after he allegedly opened fire on his wife Shipra Telang and Sunny Thakur. Both were seriously injured in the incident.

Reports say that Shipra, 35, suffered a bullet injury to her abdomen and was taken to Agra Medical College, where doctors operated and removed the bullet. She began bleeding heavily after the shooting, prompting police officers to donate blood. Police said the transfusion helped save her life and that her condition is now improving. Sunny, 37, is also injured and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday.

“पत्नी और उसके प्रेमी पर सरेआम ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाने का ये वीडियो फिरोजाबाद से आया है..” ऋषभ तैलंग ने अपनी पत्नी शिप्रा और उसके प्रेमी जितेंद्र और सनी ठाकुर को एक साथ पकड़ लिया.. जितेंद्र से बोला, तू तो मुझे अपना भाई मानता था.. ये क्या कर रहा है!! दोनों की आपस में कहासुनी हुई.. झगड़ा हुआ.. ऋषभ ने गुस्से में रिवाल्वर निकालकर जितेंद्र ठाकुर को दो गोलियां मार दीं .. जितेंद्र गिर पड़ा.. ऋषभ की पत्नी शिप्रा चीखती हुई भागी तो गोलियां चलाता हुआ उसके पीछे दौड़ा .. पत्नी को भी दो गोलियां मारी.. दोनों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है.. #Firozabad #HusbandWife #Affair #LoveAffair #Shoot #Firing #Crime #Police — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) October 7, 2026

“पत्नी और उसके प्रेमी पर सरेआम ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाने का ये वीडियो फिरोजाबाद से आया है..” ऋषभ तैलंग ने अपनी पत्नी शिप्रा और उसके प्रेमी जितेंद्र और सनी ठाकुर को एक साथ पकड़ लिया.. जितेंद्र से बोला, तू तो मुझे अपना भाई मानता था.. ये क्या कर रहा है!! दोनों की आपस में कहासुनी हुई.. झगड़ा हुआ.. ऋषभ ने गुस्से में रिवाल्वर निकालकर जितेंद्र ठाकुर को दो गोलियां मार दीं .. जितेंद्र गिर पड़ा.. ऋषभ की पत्नी शिप्रा चीखती हुई भागी तो गोलियां चलाता हुआ उसके पीछे दौड़ा .. पत्नी को भी दो गोलियां मारी.. दोनों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है.. #Firozabad #HusbandWife #Affair #LoveAffair #Shoot #Firing #Crime #Police — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) October 7, 2026

Firozabad case turns on two-year dispute over alleged affair

During interrogation in police custody, Rishabh, 41, son of Ranjan Kumar, told police that he had been in dispute with Sunny, son of Suresh Chandra and a resident of Jatu under Narkhi police station, for nearly two years over his alleged relationship with Shipra. The issue had earlier led to fights between them and even a panchayat meeting. Rishabh also told police that he wanted to divorce his wife.

As per reports, the accused husband said Shipra left home on Tuesday night, telling him she was going to meet a lawyer. Rishabh claimed he asked her to go the next morning because it was already late, but she refused. Police said the two men were already acquainted, with Rishabh considering Sunny a friend. They also live in the same city.

Firozabad police probe reveals claims about earlier violence

Rishabh further told investigators that Sunny used to force Shipra to drink alcohol. He also claimed that Shipra attacked him with a knife about a month ago, although he managed to escape without being killed.

Reportedly, Sunny worked at the couple’s school, where he handled internet-related work. Rishabh is the owner of the school. These details have also become part of the police investigation into the events leading up to the shooting.

Firozabad shooting leaves CCTV trail near Kotla Chungi

Constable Dharmendra Kumar of North Police Station was on duty at Kotla Toll Plaza when he received information about firing outside a shop and two people being injured. As the location was nearby, he immediately reached the spot and informed the police station. Police then took Rishabh into custody and recovered his licensed revolver.

CCTV footage that surfaced after the incident shows Shipra seeking help from a neighbouring shopkeeper after the shooting. The footage is now part of the investigation as police piece together what happened near Kotla Chungi in Firozabad.

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