LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?

Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?

A Firozabad shooting over an alleged affair left a woman and her acquaintance injured. Police arrested her husband and seized his licensed revolver.

Firozabad woman injured in shooting over alleged affair (Images: X)
Firozabad woman injured in shooting over alleged affair (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 09:18 IST

A long-running dispute over an alleged affair and tensions between a husband, his wife and her acquaintance have emerged as the suspected reasons behind the shooting of a woman and a young man near Kotla Chungi in Firozabad. Police arrested the woman’s husband, Rishabh Telang, and seized his licensed revolver after he allegedly opened fire on his wife Shipra Telang and Sunny Thakur. Both were seriously injured in the incident.

Reports say that Shipra, 35, suffered a bullet injury to her abdomen and was taken to Agra Medical College, where doctors operated and removed the bullet. She began bleeding heavily after the shooting, prompting police officers to donate blood. Police said the transfusion helped save her life and that her condition is now improving. Sunny, 37, is also injured and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday.

You Might Be Interested In

Firozabad case turns on two-year dispute over alleged affair

During interrogation in police custody, Rishabh, 41, son of Ranjan Kumar, told police that he had been in dispute with Sunny, son of Suresh Chandra and a resident of Jatu under Narkhi police station, for nearly two years over his alleged relationship with Shipra. The issue had earlier led to fights between them and even a panchayat meeting. Rishabh also told police that he wanted to divorce his wife.

As per reports, the accused husband said Shipra left home on Tuesday night, telling him she was going to meet a lawyer. Rishabh claimed he asked her to go the next morning because it was already late, but she refused. Police said the two men were already acquainted, with Rishabh considering Sunny a friend. They also live in the same city.

Firozabad police probe reveals claims about earlier violence

Rishabh further told investigators that Sunny used to force Shipra to drink alcohol. He also claimed that Shipra attacked him with a knife about a month ago, although he managed to escape without being killed.

Reportedly, Sunny worked at the couple’s school, where he handled internet-related work. Rishabh is the owner of the school. These details have also become part of the police investigation into the events leading up to the shooting.

Firozabad shooting leaves CCTV trail near Kotla Chungi

Constable Dharmendra Kumar of North Police Station was on duty at Kotla Toll Plaza when he received information about firing outside a shop and two people being injured. As the location was nearby, he immediately reached the spot and informed the police station. Police then took Rishabh into custody and recovered his licensed revolver.

CCTV footage that surfaced after the incident shows Shipra seeking help from a neighbouring shopkeeper after the shooting. The footage is now part of the investigation as police piece together what happened near Kotla Chungi in Firozabad.

Also Read: Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-5latest newsLocal Newsup newsviral news

RELATED News

Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away

Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story

Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute

Bank Manager Goes On Instagram Date In Assam, Woman Takes Him To Room—Then What Happened Next?

Piles Remedy Goes Wrong: Kanpur Man Uses Hot Stone, 1.5-Kg Stone Gets Stuck Inside Body

LATEST NEWS

Nana Patekar’s Last Wishes: Why Did The Actor Say, ‘Don’t Use Wet Wood For Last Rites’? The Truth Behind His 12 Maunds Of Dry Wood

BJ Watling Named New Zealand Batting Coach? Black Caps Legend Set to Replace Luke Ronchi

Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?

How Vishwanath Became ‘Nana’, Married For Just Rs 750 — Lesser-Known Stories From Nana Patekar’s Life

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell Match Goes Viral

Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Found Unconscious At His Goa Residence, Doctors Tried To Revive Him For 45 Minutes

Nana Patekar Death Reason: What Was The Cause And What Happened In His Final Moments? Doctor Reveals- ‘Tried CPR For 45 Minutes, Could Not…’

SA20 Auction 2027: Teenager Jason Rowles Steals The Show With Biggest Deal As Du Plessis, Pollard Head To JSK

PM Modi Completes 25 Years In Public Office, Unveils New Slogan: ‘We Will Do It’

What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest

Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?
Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?
Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?
Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?
Husband Shoots Wife And Her Lover She Was In An Affair With For Two Years, Husband Considered Her Lover a Friend; What Triggered The Firozabad Shooting?

QUICK LINKS