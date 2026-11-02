Husband Suspects Wife Of Affair With Elder Brother, Attacks Her With Scissors 179 Times In 20 Minutes In Bihar’s Ara; Arrested

The night of 28 October began with an argument. By the end of it, a woman lay in a pool of blood in a home in the Ara Town police station area, and a surgeon spent three hours trying to keep her alive.

What Happened on the Night of 28 October

According to Bhojpur police, Pankaj Kumar Thakur attacked his 26-year-old wife on 28 October 2026 in the Town police station area of Ara. Police say he sat astride her while she was sleeping and attacked her repeatedly, with a pair of scissors and a knife, for nearly 20 minutes. Reports say the wounds number more than 150.

Reports name the woman differently, as Rakhi Kumari or Nikita Kumari. Her identity should be protected, and she is not named here.

A Marriage Marked by Suspicion

The woman gave a statement after regaining consciousness. According to the account recorded from her, her husband frequently abused her and suspected her of an extramarital affair. The input also says that arguments earlier that night involved suspected disputes over money on a mobile banking application.

The claims of abuse and suspicion come from the victim’s statement. The accused has not been quoted, and the court has not heard the case.

Three Hours in the Operating Theatre

The injuries were severe. According to the reports, she had over 70 wounds on her neck, about 40 on her back and several on her face. A local surgeon, Dr Vikash Singh, carried out an emergency operation lasting three hours. It took more than 150 stitches and a transfusion of rare O-negative blood to save her life.

The Arrest

The Bhojpur Superintendent of Police’s office confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Ara Town police station. Pankaj Kumar Thakur was apprehended immediately after the crime and has been sent to jail on charges of attempted murder.

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