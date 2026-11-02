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Home > Regionals News > Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia

Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia

A 49-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Ludhiana over suspicion of an affair, days after the couple returned from Australia.

Ludhiana Man Stabs Wife To Death Days After Australia Return (Image: X)
Ludhiana Man Stabs Wife To Death Days After Australia Return (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 10:35 IST

A 49-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Ludhiana, just days after the couple returned from Australia. The victim, identified as Kamaldeep Kaur, was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds inside her bedroom at their house in Vikas Nagar on Pakhowal Road on Saturday. Her son, Gagandeep Singh, discovered her after returning from an errand. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have arrested her husband, Ravinder Singh.

What happened inside the Ludhiana house?

Reports say that according to Gagandeep, his father sent him out for an errand between 4:30 pm and 5 pm on Saturday. When he returned, he found his mother lying on the bedroom floor with several stab wounds.

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He also alleged that Ravinder washed the knife and put it away to hide the evidence while Kamaldeep lay lifeless inside the room.

Affair suspicion led to frequent arguments in Ludhiana

According to reports, Gagandeep said his parents had been living in Australia for the past six months and returned to Ludhiana last Friday. He had gone to Amritsar airport to receive them.

He alleged that his father suspected Kamaldeep of having an affair, which had led to frequent arguments between the couple. Police are investigating the motive and the nature of their dispute.

Neighbour heard son screaming for help in Ludhiana

A neighbour, Narinder Kaur, said she was returning from a nearby Gurdwara when she noticed that the gate of the couple’s house was wide open. Suspecting something was wrong, she called out to them. She then heard Gagandeep screaming, “Aunty, come quickly! Mom has been killed.”

Police investigate stabbing in Ludhiana

Dugri Police have launched an investigation. Station officer Gurmukh Singh said Kamaldeep was stabbed in the back and abdomen, causing damage to her blood vessels.

The accused husband has been arrested. Police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the murder and the dispute between the couple.

Also Read: Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened    

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Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia
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Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia

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Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia
Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia
Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia
Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia
Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia

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