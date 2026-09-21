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Home > Regionals News > Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle Of Road As Wife, Relatives And Friends Join Attack

Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle Of Road As Wife, Relatives And Friends Join Attack

A domestic dispute in Hardoi reportedly spilled onto the streets when a woman, accompanied by relatives and female friends, allegedly assaulted her husband with slippers near Pali police station.

Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle Of Road As Wife. Image Credit: @ashishpaswan0/X
Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle Of Road As Wife. Image Credit: @ashishpaswan0/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 13:40 IST

A heated quarrel at home in Hardoi led to a disturbance on the streets when a woman, accompanied by her family and friends, was said to have assaulted her husband in broad daylight.

The Quarrel Moves From Home to the Streets

It is reported that the couple had been having a disagreement about some matter for a number of days now. The disagreement which took place in private became public after a while.

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Husband Beaten With Slippers in Public

The situation reportedly took a violent turn when the wife, joined by her family members and a group of her women friends, allegedly surrounded the husband in the middle of the road and thrashed him repeatedly with slippers. The public nature of the assault reportedly left several onlookers stunned as the confrontation unfolded in the open.

Incident Reported Near Pali Police Station

The incident is said to have taken place near the crossing close to Pali police station in Hardoi district. Local reports indicate that the spot, being a public crossing, saw a gathering of people as the confrontation continued, though further details regarding the exact sequence of events remain limited at this stage.

Matter Draws Local Attention

News of the incident has reportedly drawn attention within the local community, with the public nature of the dispute becoming a talking point in the area. Further details, including whether any formal complaint has been filed with the police regarding the altercation, have not been confirmed at this time.

Also Read: Meet Pakistan’s Hindu-Dominated Village Where Wealth Knows No Bounds

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Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle Of Road As Wife, Relatives And Friends Join Attack

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Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle Of Road As Wife, Relatives And Friends Join Attack

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Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle Of Road As Wife, Relatives And Friends Join Attack

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Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle Of Road As Wife, Relatives And Friends Join Attack
Husband Thrashed With Slippers in Middle Of Road As Wife, Relatives And Friends Join Attack
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