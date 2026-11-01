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Home > Regionals News > Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?

Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?

The case has raised serious concerns over illegal sex determination tests and pressure on women to abort female foetuses.

Her husband and in-laws allegedly wanted a male child.
Her husband and in-laws allegedly wanted a male child.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 10:58 IST

A shocking case of alleged forced abortion and illegal sex determination has emerged from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, where a 24-year-old woman died after reportedly being made to undergo an abortion when her family discovered that she was carrying a girl. Police have arrested four people, including the woman’s husband, the operator of a private diagnostic centre, a staff member and a nurse, in connection with the case. The deceased has been identified as Kiran Kumari. According to police, the abortion was allegedly carried out illegally after a sex determination test revealed that the foetus was female. Her family has alleged that her husband and in-laws wanted a male child.

Woman Taken for Sex Determination Test

According to the complaint filed by Kiran’s father, Rajendra Kumar Kewat, her husband, Sonu Kewat, and her in-laws allegedly pressured her to undergo a sex determination test because they wanted a son. Kiran was reportedly taken to the Central Diagnostic Centre at Shyamdih in Dhanbad, where an illegal sex determination test was allegedly conducted. The test reportedly revealed that she was carrying a girl. Following this, her husband and in-laws allegedly decided to terminate the pregnancy.

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Illegal Abortion Allegedly Leads to Woman’s Death

After the sex determination test, Kiran was reportedly taken to a private clinic near Shyamdih Chowk, where she allegedly underwent an illegal abortion. Her condition subsequently deteriorated, and she died. The circumstances surrounding the procedure and the events leading to her death are now part of the police investigation. The case has raised serious concerns about illegal sex determination practices and pressure on pregnant women to terminate pregnancies based on the sex of the foetus.

Husband, Diagnostic Centre Operator Among Four Arrested

Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. Those arrested include Kiran’s husband, Sonu Kewat, the operator of the private diagnostic centre, one of its employees and a nurse. Investigators are examining the alleged role of each accused and the circumstances under which the sex determination test and abortion were conducted. The case has once again brought attention to the illegal practice of sex determination and the continuing problem of gender-based discrimination.
Also Read: Watch Video: 60-Year-Old Woman Carries Disabled Husband On Her Back To Collector’s Office In MP; Is Anyone Hearing Her Plea?

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Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?
Tags: Dhanbad abortion casefemale foeticideforced abortionFour Arrestedhome-hero-pos-7Husband Arrestedillegal sex determination testIn-laws accusedJharkhand woman deathwoman dies after abortion

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Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?

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Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?

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Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?
Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?
Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?
Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?
Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?

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