A dispute over Rs 50,000 in savings allegedly ended in a brutal murder in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. A 40-year-old woman, identified as Geeta Devi, was allegedly strangled to death by her husband, Pawan Manjhi, following an argument over money.

The incident took place in the Pakri Dumri area under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station. The accused husband fled after the alleged murder. The incident triggered tension in the locality, with a large number of residents gathering at the spot.

Rs 50,000 Fixed Deposit Led To Repeated Arguments

According to the preliminary facts, Geeta Devi had deposited Rs 50,000 into her fixed deposit account (FD). The amount was earned through the sale of the buffalo that she owned. However, her husband, Pawan Manjhi, is accused of threatening his wife to close her FD account and withdraw the cash. It has been claimed that he had been insisting on her withdrawing her savings from the bank. Geeta Devi was not ready to withdraw the amount. It had caused fights between them for the last three days.

Husband Allegedly Strangled Wife With Cable Wire

The dispute reportedly continued on Thursday. During another heated argument, Pawan allegedly assaulted his wife before strangling her with a cable wire. Geeta Devi died following the attack. The accused reportedly fled from the house fearing arrest. The incident came to light soon after, drawing a crowd of local residents. The situation became tense as people gathered outside the house.

Police And FSL Team Collect Evidence

After this happened, a team from the Sadar police station came to the place where the crime took place. An FSL team also came to conduct an investigation at the site of the crime. The FSL team recovered some evidences as part of the investigation. The body of Geeta Devi was later taken by the police to SKMCH for a post-mortem examination.

As per the information given by the police, Geeta Devi worked as a cook in Dumri Primary School and also stayed at the school. This couple did not have any children. The police are conducting investigations into the circumstances of this murder.