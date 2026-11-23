What began as a dispute regarding a mobile phone in a flat on Peth Road led to the death of a 30-year-old woman, and her husband stood accused of murdering her.

A Housing Society Close To The RTO Office

Located in Nashik, Maharashtra, Komal Society lies on Peth Road close to the RTO office. The residents of the housing society were Akash Jadhav and his wife, Pooja Jadhav, 30. Akash drove an auto rickshaw.

This case has shocked the locality, as per the report.

Return Home In The Evening From Work

As per the report, Akash returned from work and saw his wife Pooja looking at the mobile phone.

Information about the timing or whose phone it was is not mentioned.

“No”: The Refusal

Pooja did not want to give away the phone. The report does not mention what each of them had said.

The Strangling Allegation

As the quarrel progressed, Akash supposedly strangled Pooja using her dupatta. According to the report, she suffocated to death.

This is just an allegation. Please note the notes below. It is not clear if anyone else was at home or who discovered her body.

A Marriage Under Stress

It is stated in the initial information that Akash suspected Pooja’s character and they often fought on this matter. Allegations of his beating up Pooja are also made in the report. The report mentions that Pooja was stressed due to the quarrels and harassment.

The information is based on the preliminary information only and version of the accused has not been told.

15 Days Ago

As per the report, around 15 days prior to the murder, Pooja, who was annoyed with her husband’s behavior, had locked him inside the house. This fight did not resolve anything, and the latest fight involving the mobile phone resulted in Pooja’s death.

What Is Not Known

There is no information in the report regarding the arrest of Akash or the statements of the police. The report does not refer to an FIR, the post mortem results, or any statement made by Pooja’s family members. In addition, the report does not reveal whether the couple had any kids or whether Pooja had filed a case against her husband with the police.

What Next?

Will the police arrest Akash? Will Akash make any statement regarding the incident? Would the post mortem results establish the cause of death? What will be Pooja’s family’s reaction and were they aware of the disputes? And would the signs of any problems previously, like the locked door two weeks ago, be considered by the police?

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