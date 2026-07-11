Hyderabad Couple Missing After Switzerland Trip: Did They Disappear With Rs 50 Crore From Investors?

In the missing Hyderabad couple case, there have been some unexpected developments following the probe initiated by police over the possibility that the couple could have disappeared after taking almost Rs 50 crore from investors. According to reports, the husband and wife Pabba Chandrasekhar (51), a businessman, and Swapna (42), a homemaker, took leave for Switzerland on June 22 for vacation purposes. They were in contact with their family and other people until July 8; afterwards, their phones were either not working or out of coverage range.

The case of missing Hyderabad couple was brought to the notice of the police by their daughter Shreya, who is 23 years old and a software professional.

Investigation into the missing Hyderabad couple now focuses on travel records and investor money

Reportedly, police are verifying the couple’s travel plans, immigration records and financial transactions to find out where they are and whether they actually entered Switzerland as claimed. Investigators are examining every possible lead to establish their last known movements.

Officials said the probe widened after allegations surfaced that Chandrasekhar and Swapna had collected around Rs 50 crore from more than 60 people over the past few years. According to investigators, the money was allegedly taken by promising attractive returns and citing different personal and business requirements. However, police have not announced any formal cheating charges so far.

Missing Hyderabad couple probe shifts from routine case to suspected financial fraud

Reports say that in the course of their investigation, it was discovered that Chandrasekhar and Swapna were accused of raising huge sums of money from a chit fund business by guaranteeing returns. With this, the missing Hyderabad couple case has transformed into one of financial fraud investigation rather than being just an ordinary missing couple case.

Investigators are now tracing the money trail, identifying investors and checking financial records to understand how the funds were collected and used. At the same time, they are examining travel documents, immigration records and other evidence to confirm whether the couple ever reached Switzerland.

Missing Hyderabad couple remains untraced as police keep all possibilities open

As per reports, police said they have not yet confirmed whether Chandrasekhar and Swapna entered Switzerland. Officials stressed that every possibility is being explored, including voluntary disappearance and financial fraud.

Authorities said further action will depend on what the ongoing investigation reveals. Police have also appealed to anyone with information about the missing Hyderabad couple or their movements to come forward, as anxious family members and dozens of investors continue to wait for answers.

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