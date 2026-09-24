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Home > Regionals News > Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?

Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?

A 29-year-old woman was found dead in a Hyderabad hotel room after checking in with a male friend, with facial injuries and an empty liquor bottle raising questions over her death.

29-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Hyderabad Hotel Room (Image: X)
29-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Hyderabad Hotel Room (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 09:03 IST

A 29-year-old woman, Sharon Nikhita Topno, was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a hotel room in Siddiqui Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad. A resident of Visakhapatnam, Sharon had checked into the hotel with her male friend Srinivas Ravi Teja on Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, she was taken from the same room to a private hospital in Kothaguda, where doctors declared her dead. Severe injuries on her face and an empty liquor bottle found inside the room have raised questions over what happened.

Hyderabad police search for friend after woman dies

According to reports, Police said Ravi Teja had brought Sharon to room number 304. On Tuesday morning, he told hotel staff that she had fainted. With their help, Sharon was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save her. After her death was confirmed, Ravi Teja fled the scene and switched off his mobile phone. Special teams are now searching for him.

Hyderabad hotel room shows signs that deepen mystery

Madhapur police and a forensic clues team reached the hotel after receiving information about the death. Officers found both minor and serious injuries on Sharon’s face. An empty liquor bottle was also recovered from the room. Police said the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report.

Hyderabad investigation faces questions about woman’s background

As per reports, Police said neither Sharon’s family nor the police currently have a clear idea about where she lived or what work she did in Hyderabad. Based on a complaint filed by another friend of the deceased, police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) and formed special teams to trace the absconding accused. The investigation is underway.

Also Read: 9 Burnt Alive, 35 Passengers On Board: Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway Sleeper Bus Catches Fire, Many Escape By Jumping From Windows   

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Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?
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Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?

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Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?

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Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?
Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?
Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?
Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?
Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?

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