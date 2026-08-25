Hyderabad Man Ends Life Over Waqf Dispute, Accuses Mosque Committee In Final Video

A 54-year-old man, identified as Yadagiri, allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Kavadiguda area after recording a selfie video in which he accused members of a mosque committee of harassing him over a property dispute. In the video, he alleged that attempts were being made to take over his family’s 60-year-old shop by claiming that the property belonged to the Waqf. The incident occurred within the limits of the Gandhi Nagar Police Station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations made by the deceased.

Selfie Video Records Property Allegations

According to police officials, Yadagiri recorded a selfie video before taking the extreme step. In the video, he allegedly claimed that three people were attempting to take control of his shop by asserting that it was Waqf property. He also appealed for justice for his family and sought protection of their rights over the disputed property.

Police Launches Investigation

Police officials said they are examining the allegations made in the video and gathering details about the property dispute. They are also looking into the circumstances that preceded Yadagiri’s death. Authorities said further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the investigation, including determining whether any individuals are responsible for harassment or other wrongdoing.

Property Dispute Under Probe

The shop, which the deceased claimed had been in his family’s possession for around 60 years, is at the centre of the dispute. Police are expected to verify the ownership and Waqf-related claims as part of their inquiry.The allegations made in the selfie video have not yet been independently established, and the investigation is continuing.

Also Read: Trump’s New H-1B Plan Could Hit Indians Hard: $1 Lakh Fee, OPT Charges and More | Explained