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Home > Regionals News > Hyderabad Man Stabbed Mercilessly After Aides Suspect He Spoke To Police About Drug Peddling, CCTV Shows Victim Knifed Repeatedly

Hyderabad Man Stabbed Mercilessly After Aides Suspect He Spoke To Police About Drug Peddling, CCTV Shows Victim Knifed Repeatedly

Hyderabad murder: A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two associates over suspicion that he was informing police about their alleged ganja-peddling activities.

Hyderabad man stabbed to death over alleged drug rivalry (Image: X)
Hyderabad man stabbed to death over alleged drug rivalry (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 11:08 IST

A 32-year-old man, identified as Md Waseem, was allegedly stabbed to death by two associates in Hyderabad after a dispute linked to their alleged drug-peddling activities, police said. The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Thursday on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in the Upparpally area. Waseem reportedly met Sohail, also known as Shoaib, and Ilyas before an argument broke out. The two allegedly attacked him with knives and fled. Waseem suffered serious injuries and died while being taken to hospital.

Hyderabad CCTV captures brutal attack after argument over alleged drug links

Reportedly, CCTV footage shows Waseem with four other men when two of them suddenly begin hitting and pushing him. The confrontation escalates as one accused allegedly stabs him while the other repeatedly kicks him. Two other men try to intervene, but the attack continues. The accused allegedly stabs Waseem multiple times, leaving him severely injured.

Police said the Hyderabad incident may have been linked to suspicion that Waseem was informing officers about the group’s alleged ganja sales. Rajendranagar ACP T. Srinivas said, “During the preliminary probe, police found out that the accused suspected that the victim was leaking their ganja sales-related information to the police and decided to kill him. Our teams launched a manhunt to nab the accused.”

Hyderabad police probe focuses on alleged drug-peddling rivalry

As per reports, Police said Waseem and the two accused had previously been booked in drug-peddling cases. A murder case has been registered and special teams have been deployed to trace the suspects.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events. The Hyderabad killing comes amid a series of murder cases reported across the city this year. Police said Hyderabad recorded 10 murder cases in September alone.

Hyderabad murder case triggers manhunt for two suspects

The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects allegedly believed Waseem was passing information about their drug activities to police before deciding to attack him. The manhunt for Sohail and Ilyas is underway as investigators continue examining evidence related to the Hyderabad murder.

Also Read: No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi    

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Hyderabad Man Stabbed Mercilessly After Aides Suspect He Spoke To Police About Drug Peddling, CCTV Shows Victim Knifed Repeatedly
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Hyderabad Man Stabbed Mercilessly After Aides Suspect He Spoke To Police About Drug Peddling, CCTV Shows Victim Knifed Repeatedly
Hyderabad Man Stabbed Mercilessly After Aides Suspect He Spoke To Police About Drug Peddling, CCTV Shows Victim Knifed Repeatedly
Hyderabad Man Stabbed Mercilessly After Aides Suspect He Spoke To Police About Drug Peddling, CCTV Shows Victim Knifed Repeatedly
Hyderabad Man Stabbed Mercilessly After Aides Suspect He Spoke To Police About Drug Peddling, CCTV Shows Victim Knifed Repeatedly
Hyderabad Man Stabbed Mercilessly After Aides Suspect He Spoke To Police About Drug Peddling, CCTV Shows Victim Knifed Repeatedly

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