Hyderabad NEET Aspirant Hides Phone in Washroom Flush Tank: This is How He was Caught

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant was caught red-handed using a mobile phone to cheat during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at a government school examination centre in Ragannaguda under Adibatla police limits in Telangana on Sunday.

Police said the student from Achampet meticulously planned the malpractice to cheat in exam. The student reportedly arrived at the exam centre around 7 am and hid a mobile phone in the washroom ventilator and later shifted it to a flush tank inside the restroom. What was more intriguing was that despite two rounds of security check and frisking of candidates, the hidden phone went undetected.

How invigilators got suspicious

As the examination started, the candidate complained of stomach pain and sought permission to use the washroom. As the candidate spent unusually long time inside, invigilators got suspicious and sent staff to check on him. He was later found searching for answers on the mobile phone.

“Though security teams thoroughly scanned the exam centre premises twice first at 6am and then 11. The frisking of all students was also conducted at the entrance, but the phone hidden inside washroom remained undetected during the security checks,” police officials said.

Student booked for malpractice

Later police were called that the device was seized. Police have registered a case under Section 318(4) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The accused is now in police custody.

According to police, the inspection of the device revealed that the accused candidate was searching for answers on google. There was no other app in use by the student besides Instagram, police further added. According to police, the accused student has confessed to indulging in act of cheating and was subsequently taken into custody.

Earlier, nearly half a dozen NEET aspirants ended their lives before NEET exam retest across the country due to increased exam pressure in the last one week.