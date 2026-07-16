Hyderabad School Teacher Sacked After Homework Given To 6-Year-Old On Islamic Religious Practices

A private school in Hyderabad has terminated a teacher after a homework assignment given to a six-year-old Hindu student allegedly asked him to read content related to Islamic religious practices, triggering a police complaint, political reactions and demands for an official inquiry. While police said they are still verifying the allegations, the controversy has widened with fresh legal action being sought even after the child’s parents reportedly withdrew their complaint.

Reportedly, police said they received a complaint from a relative of the child and have begun verifying the claims. They added that further action in the Hyderabad case will depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

Family’s Hyderabad complaint alleges religion-related homework was made compulsory

Reports say that according to the student’s aunt, the controversy began after the family noticed instructions in the child’s homework diary asking him to read content linked to a core Muslim belief. She said she approached the school management to question the assignment.

The aunt alleged that the principal told her the topic was religious in nature and “is mandatory for all students to follow.” She further claimed the teacher later admitted that the instructions had been written in the child’s homework book by mistake. Displaying the school almanac, she argued that religion-related homework should be given only to students who voluntarily choose to study it and demanded action from the education department over the Hyderabad incident.

Hyderabad school removes teacher as police verify allegations

Amid the controversy, the school management confirmed on Thursday that the teacher concerned had been terminated. However, the management did not provide any further details on the decision.

Meanwhile, the issue drew strong reactions from Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), both of whom demanded action against the Hyderabad school. As per reports, taking strong exception to the incident, Sanjay Kumar said action should be initiated against the school management and asked, “Why the so-called secular outfits are tight-lipped on the incident.”

Political reactions and fresh legal complaint add to Hyderabad row

Expressing confidence that the BJP would form the government in Telangana after the 2028 Assembly elections, Sanjay Kumar said it would be made mandatory for all Hindu students to apply ’tilak’ on their foreheads.

As per reports, VHP leader Ravinuthala Shashidhar also demanded action against the institution, saying its government recognition should be revoked. Separately, High Court advocate Karuna Sagar filed an independent police complaint against the management of Success School after the parents reportedly withdrew their complaint. He said, “No amount of pressure or intimidation should prevent a fair and impartial investigation. If allegations involving religious coercion of minor students have been made, they deserve to be examined strictly in accordance with law.” He added, “I expect the police to register the complaint, conduct a fair investigation, and take appropriate legal action based on the evidence, without fear or favour.” The police verification in the Hyderabad case is continuing.

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