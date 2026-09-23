Hyderabad: Security Guard Kisses, Molests Software Engineer Outside Hostel After She Arrives In Cab

A private security guard has been arrested in Hyderabad after a 26-year-old software engineer allegedly accused him of molesting her outside a hostel. According to the complaint, the incident took place on Tuesday when the woman was getting out of a cab.

Guard Allegedly Grabbed and Kissed Woman

According to the complaint, the private security guard was standing beside the cab when the woman arrived at the hostel. The complainant alleged that as she was getting out of the vehicle, the guard allegedly grabbed her and kissed her without her consent. Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions concerning assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment.

Security Guard Arrested

Police subsequently arrested the security guard in connection with the case. The incident has prompted concerns over the safety of women at residential and hostel premises, particularly when returning late or using private transport.

Guard Denies Allegations

The accused security guard has denied the allegations. According to his version, he had only held the woman after she allegedly fell down, and he did not engage in any inappropriate behaviour. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and examining the accounts of those involved to establish what happened.

Investigation Underway

The authorities are expected to examine available evidence, including statements from the complainant, the accused and any potential witnesses. Further details are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses. The allegations against the security guard have not been established in court, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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