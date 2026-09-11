11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise

A 34-year-old woman in Hyderabad has accused police constable Shetty Arun Kumar, 34, of sexually exploiting her for 11 years by repeatedly promising marriage, forcing her to undergo two abortions and secretly marrying another woman. The case was registered at Uppal Police Station after her complaint on August 25 at 9:30 pm. Kumar is posted at Lakdikapul and is a native of Jangaon district.

The woman, a private-sector employee from Prashanth Nagar, Uppal, belongs to the SC (Madiga) community. She said she and Kumar were classmates during their M.Tech from 2013 to 2015. According to her complaint, he proposed to her in 2014 and took her to a rented house in Nacharam in July 2015, where they had a physical relationship on the promise of marriage.

Hyderabad relationship continued despite repeated marriage delays

She alleged that the relationship continued for years, including at her house in Beerappagadda. She further said she became pregnant in June 2025 and again in May 2026. On both occasions, Kumar allegedly gave her abortion pills against her will, saying they had “enough time to get married”.

The woman claimed Kumar kept postponing the marriage because his family objected to her caste. In Hyderabad, the couple eventually fixed their marriage for November 1 and jointly paid Rs 50,000 as an advance on July 25.

Hyderabad woman discovers constable’s secret marriage

The alleged betrayal came to light on August 24, 2026, when she visited Kumar’s residence. She said the watchman and his parents told her that Kumar was already married. She later found that he had secretly married Divya Pushpa on July 1, 2026, at Amaravathi Banquet Hall in Nagole.

The Hyderabad woman accused Kumar of deceiving her for 11 years, sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage, forcing abortions and cheating her by marrying another woman. She approached police the next day.

Hyderabad police begin probe into allegations

Uppal police have registered a case based on her complaint and begun investigating the allegations. Police are gathering details about the relationship, the alleged abortions, the promised marriage and Kumar’s reported marriage to Divya Pushpa.

The Hyderabad case is now under investigation, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the allegations. The complaint says the relationship began during their college years and continued for more than a decade before the alleged secret marriage.

Also Read: Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral