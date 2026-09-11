LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise

11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise

A Hyderabad woman has accused a police constable of sexually exploiting her for 11 years, forcing two abortions and secretly marrying another woman after repeatedly delaying their marriage.

11-year affair ends in betrayal as constable allegedly marries another woman (Image: AI-generated)
11-year affair ends in betrayal as constable allegedly marries another woman (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 13:07 IST

A 34-year-old woman in Hyderabad has accused police constable Shetty Arun Kumar, 34, of sexually exploiting her for 11 years by repeatedly promising marriage, forcing her to undergo two abortions and secretly marrying another woman. The case was registered at Uppal Police Station after her complaint on August 25 at 9:30 pm. Kumar is posted at Lakdikapul and is a native of Jangaon district.

The woman, a private-sector employee from Prashanth Nagar, Uppal, belongs to the SC (Madiga) community. She said she and Kumar were classmates during their M.Tech from 2013 to 2015. According to her complaint, he proposed to her in 2014 and took her to a rented house in Nacharam in July 2015, where they had a physical relationship on the promise of marriage.

You Might Be Interested In

Hyderabad relationship continued despite repeated marriage delays

She alleged that the relationship continued for years, including at her house in Beerappagadda. She further said she became pregnant in June 2025 and again in May 2026. On both occasions, Kumar allegedly gave her abortion pills against her will, saying they had “enough time to get married”.

The woman claimed Kumar kept postponing the marriage because his family objected to her caste. In Hyderabad, the couple eventually fixed their marriage for November 1 and jointly paid Rs 50,000 as an advance on July 25.

Hyderabad woman discovers constable’s secret marriage

The alleged betrayal came to light on August 24, 2026, when she visited Kumar’s residence. She said the watchman and his parents told her that Kumar was already married. She later found that he had secretly married Divya Pushpa on July 1, 2026, at Amaravathi Banquet Hall in Nagole.

The Hyderabad woman accused Kumar of deceiving her for 11 years, sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage, forcing abortions and cheating her by marrying another woman. She approached police the next day.

Hyderabad police begin probe into allegations

Uppal police have registered a case based on her complaint and begun investigating the allegations. Police are gathering details about the relationship, the alleged abortions, the promised marriage and Kumar’s reported marriage to Divya Pushpa.

The Hyderabad case is now under investigation, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the allegations. The complaint says the relationship began during their college years and continued for more than a decade before the alleged secret marriage.

Also Read: Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise
Tags: hyderabadHyderabad crimehyderabad newsPrashanth Nagar

RELATED News

Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral

Who Is Bittu Tabahi? MP Youth’s Ajnar River Cleanup Goes Viral, Sparks Dhruv Rathee ‘PR Stunt’ Remark

Are We Consuming Poison? 10,000kg of Adulterated Paneer, 5,000kg of Fake Khoya Seized in Pune FDA Raid | Video

9 People Killed, Mostly Women, After Pickup Van Rams Into Truck In Maharashtra: What Led To The Deadly Accident?

Inter-Caste Marriage In Telangana Ends In House Demolition, Wife’s Relatives Use Tractor Day After Wedding

LATEST NEWS

Apoorva Mukhija-Amin Jaz Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rumoured Romance Sparks ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Debate, From India’s Got Latent Row To Coachella Controversy

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Deepti Sharma Sends Big Message After India Crush Bangladesh, Await Pakistan or Sri Lanka

Gungun Gupta Viral Video: Delhi-Based Social Media Star’s Old 18-Second Leaked Private Video Call Resurfaces, All You Need To Know

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’

Dedicated Camps In 2,008 Villages & Wards To Distribute Sehat Yojana Cards Within One Week

F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule

11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise

Who Is Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man, Set To Join 67-Member Chinese Delegation For BRICS Summit

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone To Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor: Celeb Pairs Whose Wild Chemistry Sparked Dating Buzz – See Their Sizzling Pics

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Will Mohammed Shami Make India Squad? Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence — ‘He is Not Being Neglected’

11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise
11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise
11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise
11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise

QUICK LINKS