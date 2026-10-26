Hyderabad Techie Video Calls Colleague, Threatens To End Life If He Didn’t Marry Her After Four Years Of Relationship – What Happened Next?

A 29-year-old software professional, Archana Chowdhury Malik, was found hanging at her flat in Hyderabad on Sunday morning after allegedly threatening to end her life during a video call with a colleague over marriage. Police said Malik, who worked as a senior associate at a multinational company in Hyderabad’s Mindspace area, had been in a relationship with the man for four years. The colleague, a native of Uttarakhand, was reportedly undergoing divorce proceedings.

Hyderabad woman allegedly threatened suicide during late-night video call

According to the preliminary investigation, Malik called her colleague on video at around 2.30 am on Sunday. The man was attending a function with his mother at the time.

During the call, she allegedly showed him a chunni, or scarf, tied to a ceiling fan and threatened to end her life if he did not marry her, police said, according to news agency PTI.

Hyderabad police forced open flat door after colleague raised alarm

The colleague reached Malik’s flat at around 5.30 am, about three hours after the video call, but found the door locked from the inside. He alerted the authorities, and police were contacted through Dial 112.

When officers reached the Hyderabad flat, they forcibly opened the door and found Malik hanging from the ceiling fan. The circumstances surrounding her death are now part of the police investigation.

Hyderabad death case under investigation as clues team examines scene

A clues team inspected the scene as part of the investigation. Malik’s body was then shifted to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures, as per reports.

Police said a case had been registered and the investigation was underway. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the woman’s death, including the events before she was found at her Hyderabad flat. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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