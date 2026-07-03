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Home > Regionals News > Hyderabad Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room After Late-Night Video Call With Friend

Hyderabad Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room After Late-Night Video Call With Friend

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a Hyderabad hotel after allegedly dying by suicide while on a video call with her friend.

Hyderabad Woman Found Dead Hours After Checking In With Man (Image: X)
Hyderabad Woman Found Dead Hours After Checking In With Man (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 13:59 IST

26-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Hyderabad during the early hours of Friday morning as she apparently committed suicide while having a conversation with her friend through video calling, according to the police. This lady, whose name was revealed as Renuka, hailed from Alwal. As per reports from investigators, she was a married lady with one child and was working as a chef in a restaurant and a pub in Hyderabad. She checked into a hotel in Langar Houz along with a man at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Reports say that hotel records showed that she ordered dinner at around 11.56 pm. A short while later, she made a video call to her friend before the alleged incident. Hotel staff later discovered what had happened and immediately alerted the police.

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Hyderabad police probe final moments before woman’s death

As per reports, confirming the sequence of events, Langar Houz Sub-Inspector Syed Munwar Ali said, “The woman allegedly died by suicide while on a video call with her friend Satya at around 12.24 am. She had checked into the hotel with a man on Wednesday morning.”

After receiving the information, a police team reached the Hyderabad hotel, carried out a preliminary inspection and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

Hyderabad investigators examine CCTV footage and mobile phone

According to reports, police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Investigators are collecting CCTV footage from the Hyderabad hotel, examining Renuka’s mobile phone and questioning the man who had accompanied her to reconstruct the events leading up to her death.

SI Ali said, “A case has been registered, and we are investigating all aspects. The exact reason behind the woman’s death will be known only after the investigation is completed.” Police are also awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic findings before reaching any conclusions in the Hyderabad case.

Disclaimer: 

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Also Read: Muzaffarpur Woman Brutally Attacked After Resisting Theft; Sickle Lodged In Private Parts   

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Hyderabad Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room After Late-Night Video Call With Friend
Tags: home-hero-pos-2hyderabadHyderabad woman found deadRenuka

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Hyderabad Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room After Late-Night Video Call With Friend
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Hyderabad Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room After Late-Night Video Call With Friend
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