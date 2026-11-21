She did not walk into the nursing home for treatment. According to police, she went there hoping a family would take her baby. A doctor’s suspicion brought the police to the door, and a poverty story turned into a child welfare case.

A Phone Call On Wednesday

A mother of five in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, called Dr Rafiq of Adil Nursing Home on Wednesday. She had given birth to her fifth child, a girl, about 20 days earlier.

Someone had advised her to hand over the newborn to a family that could look after her better. She told police that she wanted her daughter to grow up in a home with more means.

अलीगढ़ की सोफिया ऊर्फ सोनी की शादी 6 साल पहले आदिल से हुई थी, जनाब 6 साल में पांच बच्चे पैदा कर बैठे, अब घर कि हालत ऐसी है कि खाने के लाले पड़े हैं, बच्चे भूखे मर रहे हैं, इसलिए सोफिया जी अपने पांचवे बच्चे को लेकर नर्सिंग होम पहुंची हैं, महिला का कहना है कि वह इस बच्चे को पालने में पूरी तरह असमर्थ है, इसलिए इसको आप रख लीजिए नर्सिंग होम वालों ने पुलिस और बाल कल्याण के अधिकारियों को बुलाया है, मामले की जांच जारी है। #aligarh — Oc updates (@ocupdate) November 21, 2026

Thursday At The Nursing Home

On Thursday, the woman went to the nursing home with her 20-day-old daughter and a neighbour. She already has four other children, two sons and two daughters.

The doctor was not at the nursing home when they arrived.

The Doctor Grows Suspicious

When the doctor learnt that the women wanted to give the baby to another family, he became suspicious and alerted the police.

Police Take Them To The Station

Police reached the nursing home and took both women and the newborn to the police station, amid suspicion that the baby was being sold.

“I Only Wanted Her To Have A Better Life”

During questioning, the mother denied that she was selling her daughter. She said she wanted the child to be raised by a family that could give her better care.

Police verified that she is the baby’s mother.

Family Under Pressure

She reported to the police that her husband does not work but spends most of his time drinking. The financial situation in the family had made it extremely difficult to raise five children.

These are her comments to the police. No comment has been received from the husband’s side.

Locating The Husband

The police are attempting to locate the husband and get his statement and learn about their family situation. The officials revealed that it has been difficult to locate him since his wife did not have a mobile phone.

Ensuring Safety Of The Baby

It was further revealed by the officials that they will seek written commitments from both the women and notify the District Child Welfare Committee so that they could ensure safety and welfare of the newborn. The police revealed that they would ensure that the baby is neither sold nor delivered to anybody.

What Is Not Known

It does not indicate whether there were any offers made and who suggested the idea of giving away her child. It does not indicate whether there was any case lodged and whether there was any role played by the neighbour other than accompanying her.

What Lies Ahead?

Will the police find out whether a deal was struck out of desperation? What will be the reaction of the husband upon being traced? Will the Child Welfare Committee let the child live with her mother or send her somewhere else? And what about the food, medical or educational facilities provided to the other four siblings of this family? It is not known.

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