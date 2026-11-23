Jensen Huang officially returned as the CEO of Nvidia. The company’s board has reinstated its co-founder just days after ruling out the possibility of his return. Huang has also broken his silence, expressing gratitude and making it clear that he is ready to get back to business. Huang has returned as Nvidia’s chief after around two weeks of uncertainty that revolved around the world’s leading AI chipmaker.

Jensen Huang Returns as Nvidia CEO After Unanimous Board Decision

Nvidia announced on November 23 that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and board director, with immediate effect.

The decision followed several discussions and meetings with Huang. The board said it was satisfied with his “candor and ability to lead NVIDIA”.

The company also revealed that it had received input from senior US government officials before reaching its decision. Based on that input, the board said it was confident that Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk.

What Jensen Huang Said After Returning to Nvidia

Reacting to his reinstatement, Huang said he was honoured to return to the company he co-founded.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” he said.

He also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with leading the technology giant.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” Huang added.

The Nvidia CEO thanked the board, chairman Harvey C. Jones, interim CEO Colette Kress, employees, shareholders and industry partners for supporting the company during the leadership transition. Expressing his eagerness to resume work, Huang ended his statement with a clear message: “I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Why Did Jensen Huang Leave Nvidia?

Huang stepped down on November 12 following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence. He also faced allegations involving an Nvidia employee. The developments triggered questions about corporate governance and national security. Nvidia’s board initially accepted his resignation and later ruled out his return.

However, the company has now reversed that position. It has also confirmed that an independent investigation into the reported foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang will continue.

The board has further established a separate committee to oversee national security and export control matters. With Huang back in charge, Nvidia faces the challenge of restoring confidence while maintaining its position at the centre of the global AI industry.