‘I Converted To Islam By Choice’: Allahabad HC Frees Ayush Malik, Tells UP Police Not To Interfere

The Allahabad High Court has granted relief to 31-year-old Ayush Malik in a case concerning his alleged detention following his conversion to Islam and marriage to Muslim woman Chandni Qureshi. Malik was produced before the court on Wednesday after a habeas corpus petition alleged that he had been unlawfully detained. During the hearing, Malik told the court that he had converted to Islam voluntarily and without coercion and expressed his wish to live with Qureshi.

Malik Says Conversion Was Voluntary

The case centres on Malik’s decision to change his religion and marry Qureshi against the wishes of his father, Devraj Singh Malik. According to the petition, Malik had embraced Islam of his own free will and without any undue influence or inducement. The matter reached the High Court after concerns were raised over his alleged detention and his personal liberty. The court subsequently directed the authorities and his father to ensure his production before the bench.

Friend Filed Habeas Corpus Petition

Malik’s friend, Sultan, approached the Allahabad High Court through a habeas corpus petition seeking his production. The petition alleged that Malik was being kept against his wishes following his conversion and marriage. On September 9, Justice Sandeep Jain directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities and Malik’s father to produce him before the court on September 16. The court had described the allegations concerning his alleged detention and involvement of state authorities as serious and requiring immediate consideration.

Court Directs Police Not to Interfere

After Malik appeared before the court and stated his position, the High Court directed the police not to interfere with him, according to reports. The case has drawn attention to questions surrounding personal liberty, religious choice and interfaith marriage. Earlier proceedings also involved an FIR filed by Malik’s father against Qureshi and her relatives under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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