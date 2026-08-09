‘I Don’t Understand Hindi’: Bengaluru Delivery Boy Abused, Beaten By Girls’ Male Friends; Video Surfaces

A 25-year-old Zepto delivery agent was allegedly attacked by a group in Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday. The incident reportedly began after a group of girls allegedly abused him in Hindi. The delivery worker later confronted them and asked them to speak in Kannada.

The incident took place around 4.40 am in the Yelahanka New Town area. The victim, identified as Basavaraj, was returning home after delivering an order.

Zepto Delivery Agent Allegedly Abused In Hindi

According to the FIR cited by PTI, Basavaraj was travelling from 4th Phase in Yelahanka New Town towards Santhosh Nagar after completing his delivery.

The FIR stated that some girls allegedly began abusing him in Hindi. Basavaraj confronted them and said, “I did not understand Hindi.” He then asked them to explain in Kannada why they were abusing him.

The situation allegedly turned violent soon after. The girls reportedly pulled his cap and tried to attack him. Basavaraj then called the police helpline 112. He also contacted his acquaintance Ashok for help.

Group Allegedly Attacked Delivery Worker With Stick

The girls allegedly called their male friends to the spot. The group then assaulted Basavaraj, according to the FIR. A wooden stick lying on the road was allegedly used during the attack. Basavaraj suffered bleeding injuries after being hit on his back, head and nose.

When Ashok reached the spot and tried to intervene, he was allegedly attacked as well. He reportedly suffered an injury to his head. The FIR also alleged that the attackers continued using abusive language. They allegedly threatened both men and warned that they would not be spared.

A 25-year-old student working as a part-time delivery executive and his friend were allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified men in Yelahanka New Town during the early hours of Saturday. The incident reportedly followed a confrontation over language, according to the… pic.twitter.com/qVvEv9iLdv — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 8, 2026

Bengaluru Police Register Case

A case has been filed by the police station at Yelahanka New Town against persons yet to be identified. The people charged in the case have been booked under Sections 118, 126, 351, 352, and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation of the case is underway, and the effort to identify the accused who were allegedly involved in the assault is on.

Bengaluru’s Earlier Language Row Incidents

The language conflict case occurred after some other earlier instances of the language dispute in Bengaluru city. There have been disputes and tension between the speakers of Hindi and Kannada languages.

Earlier, there was an instance where an employee of State Bank of India refused to speak in Kannada with his customer. The employee allegedly insisted on speaking in Hindi.