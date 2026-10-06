‘I Killed Your Sister’: Husband Strangles 22-Year-Old Wife After Argument In Meerut, Days After Bail In Rape Case; Confesses Murder To Sister-In-Law

On Monday afternoon, a man knocked at a house about 500 meters from where he had just left his wife lifeless. The house belonged to his sister-in-law. What he told her, according to the police, was short and chilling: “I killed your sister.”

Then he fled. Adil, the accused, remains on the run.

Who Were Muskan and Adil?

The story begins about four years ago in the Bhumiya Pul area under Brahmapuri police station. Muskan, daughter of Shahzada, fell in love with Adil, son of Aslam, a boy from the neighbourhood. The two married by choice and set up a home in a rented house.

They had two sons, Hamza and Hasnain. From the outside, theirs was a young family building a life together. But the marriage was about to face a long shadow.

The Year The Family Fell Apart

About a year and a half ago, Adil was jailed in a rape case. For Muskan, it meant raising two small children while her husband remained behind bars.

Eight days before the incident, Adil was released on bail. He did not return to calm.

A Grudge Against The In-Laws

According to the police, Adil came out of jail angry with his wife’s family. He allegedly believed his father-in-law had not helped him secure bail. The grievance, reportedly, was a frequent source of fights between him and Muskan.

At the time, the couple were staying at the house of their aunt, Salma, in Purva Ilahi Bakhsh, in Kachcha Dagda Mata Wali Gali. It was there that the tension reached its breaking point.

A Morning Quarrel, A Fragile Peace

The couple argued on Monday morning too. Aunt Salma stepped in and settled the matter. The house went quiet. But the peace was not to last.

The Afternoon Everything Changed

In the afternoon, Salma and her husband left to attend to some work at a relative’s house. Muskan and Adil were left at home with their two children, who were sleeping in another room.

At around 3 pm, a fresh quarrel broke out. In a fit of rage, Adil allegedly strangled Muskan to death. The children, asleep in the next room, were reportedly unaware of what was happening. Adil then left the house.

The Confession At A Relative’s Door

Instead of disappearing immediately, Adil went to his sister-in-law’s house, roughly 500 meters away. There, he declared that he had killed her sister. He then fled again.

What did the sister-in-law do in that moment? How quickly did the news reach the rest of the family? Those details are yet to emerge.

Police Reach The Scene

As soon as police received information, a team reached the spot. Brahmapuri Police Station in-charge Rajesh Kamboj said a forensic team was called in to gather evidence from the scene. Muskan’s body was sent for postmortem.

Why Did He Do It? What Police Suspect

Initial investigations point to Adil’s anger over not being helped with bail as the trigger, according to police.

Several police teams are now raiding the places where Adil might be hiding.

What Happens Next?

The postmortem report will confirm the cause of death. The accused is still at large, and the police search is on. A man out on bail in a serious case is now wanted for murder, and two young boys have lost their mother. What will happen to Hamza and Hasnain? And where is Adil hiding? The coming days may answer these questions.

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