A railway ticket seller and his wife were found dead in their old government quarters. Their two-year-old daughter survived with injuries. Police say the man behind it all had been watching the station for days.

A Quiet Quarter Near The Station

In the Gursahaiganj police station area of Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh, Sanjeev Katheria, 35, worked as a railway ticket seller. He lived with his wife Shikha, 32, and their two year old daughter, Tanya, in an old government residence, described in the account as a former PHC building.

It was an ordinary home in an ordinary corner of a small town. On the night of November 4 and 5, it became the scene of a double murder.

The Night Of November 4 And 5

According to police, the couple were killed inside their quarters that night. Their little daughter was found injured. Police have not detailed the extent of her injuries or her present condition in the information available here.

The case shocked the area and put pressure on the police to act quickly.

A Man Who Had Been Watching

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the accused is Yogesh Rajput, alias Panga. According to police, he entered the house to steal and, fearing arrest, committed the crime.

During interrogation, Yogesh allegedly told police that he had been loitering around the station and had seen Sanjeev handling ticket sales money. That, he reportedly said, is what tempted him.

What The Accused Allegedly Told Police

In the police version, Yogesh said that he had ripped off the tarpaulin sheet and entered the old building on the night of November 4 and 5. When Sanjeev awoke, he allegedly beat him to death with a stick. After Shikha started screaming, he allegedly grabbed her mobile phone, shut it off and strangled her using her own scarf.

It is reported by police that the accused even made a further shocking confession while being questioned, that he had raped her corpse after strangling her to death. This has been mentioned by the police in his confession made in custody and it has not been judicially determined.

He allegedly fled with around five thousand rupees and ATM card belonging to Sanjeev from a purse.

The Trail That Led To The Forest

A field unit and a dog squad reached the spot on the night itself and collected evidence. The Special Operations Group and a surveillance team then began searching for the suspect. Police say CCTV footage and other evidence helped them identify him.

Shootout Near Kasari Forest

When police tried to surround him near the Kasari forest, they say he opened fire on the team. In response, police shot him in both legs and arrested him. An illegal pistol and cartridges were recovered from him.

Nine criminal cases are already registered against him at Talgram police station, according to police.

What Happens Next?

What will the court say once police seek custody? Will the recovered pistol and the money trail connect him firmly to the crime? How is the little girl recovering, and who will care for her now? And will the encounter itself face any questions or an inquiry, as such cases often do? Police say legal action is continuing.

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