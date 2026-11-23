The baraat had eaten, the garlands had been exchanged, and the priest had arrived. But just before the pheras, a demand for money reportedly transformed a wedding night into a stand-off.

Baraat Arrives In Harpur Krishna

On Sunday evening, a baraat reached Harpur Krishna village in the Sakra police station jurisdiction of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The marriage was arranged by the girl’s family, and the boy belonged to Ramapur Dayal village in the Piyar police station jurisdiction of Muzaffarpur district.

They had already been engaged and tilak ceremony was held a week ago.

Rituals Follow Normal Process

The baraat was warmly received, and the dwarpuja ceremony was performed. As per the planned time schedule, the jaimala ceremony took place. Guests from both sides enjoyed the food.

The marriage was scheduled at 1 am that day.

Demand For Money Just Before Marriage

As per the report, after the jaimala and before the marriage pheras, the groom’s father demanded Rs 1 lakh from the bride’s father as the rest of the dowry amount.

It is an allegation according to the bride’s family.

“Let The Wedding Happen First”

The bride’s aunt said that her brother, who is the bride’s father, did not agree to pay the whole amount immediately. As per the report, he asked to get done first and then talk about the matter later.

The Cost Of The Baraat’s Meal

The aunt said that while the demand was reiterated again, her brother was ready to pay Rs 1 lakh, but requested the other side to pay for the baraat’s meal. After sometime, he said that he will pay Rs 50,000 when the groom sits down for the marriage ceremony provided the groom’s side pays Rs 50,000 for the fish and rice to be arranged to welcome the baraat.

Thereafter, the father of the groom and the brother-in-law of the groom walked out and did not stay there despite the request of the bride’s side.

Groom Stopped

After the father of the groom left, as per the report, the bride’s family and some local villagers stopped the groom, his brother-in-law and others. The report says “hostage”, which is an allegation.

An alert went to Sakra police.

The Groom Speaks

Police came to the spot and spoke to both sides. According to the report, the groom told them that the dowry was a matter between the guardians. He said he had seen the bride before the wedding, liked her, and that the two had spoken before. He said he would marry her.

Wedding At Sunrise

Police sat the two sides down and counselled them, and the groom agreed to go ahead. The marriage, which had been fixed for about 1 am, took place about seven hours late. The bride and groom took the seven pheras at around 8 am on Monday.

After the wedding, the groom left with his bride. He said he had no problem with the marriage, was happy, and would look after his wife in every circumstance.

What Is Not Known

The report does not say whether the Rs 1 lakh was paid, whether any complaint or case has been registered, or what the groom’s father says. It also does not say whether police took any action over the alleged dowry demand.

What Happens Next?

Will the bride’s family file a complaint over the alleged dowry demand, which is an offence under Indian law? Will the groom’s father give his side? Will the couple’s families settle the money issue? And how will the new couple’s life begin after a wedding that nearly did not happen? None of this has been reported.

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