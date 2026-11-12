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Home > Regionals News > Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?

Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?

Punjab and Haryana High Court awards ₹2.5 lakh each to four family members hurt in 1997 when ice fell on their car near Dalhousie, citing no-fault liability.

Court awards Rs 2.5 lakh each to family hurt as ice hit car (Image: X)
Court awards Rs 2.5 lakh each to family hurt as ice hit car (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 11:43 IST

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has awarded Rs 2.5 lakh each to four family members grievously injured in 1997, when a huge mass of ice fell on their car near Dalhousie. Justice Parmod Goyal held that motor accident victims get no-fault compensation even if the cause was an Act of God, since use of the vehicle is all that must be shown. Interest of 6% runs from the date of the claim petitions. The claim for the owner’s death failed.

The appeals had been pending since 2004. The Punjab and Haryana High Court held, “No fault liability shall include even ‘Act of God’.”

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How the Punjab and Haryana High Court revisited a 1997 gorge accident

On March 9, 1997, Dr. Rajiv Rampal was driving his family near Lakkar Mandi, Dalhousie, in falling snow. The claimants said he and his wife had quarrelled and he kept driving fast despite requests to park. A huge mass of ice pushed the car into a deep gorge. He died, and four others were grievously injured.

In March 2004, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Amritsar, dismissed all five claims. It found an Act of God, no negligence by any driver, and no other vehicle involved. In appeal, the family argued that proof of the car’s use was enough for compensation under amended Section 164 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

What the Punjab and Haryana High Court held on negligence and no-fault liability

The Court agreed negligence was not proved. It termed the two injured witnesses interested witnesses and said a glacier falling is not driver negligence. Still, the injuries and death arose from use of the car, registration PID 3086, insured with the respondent insurance company, so no-fault compensation applied.

Earlier, claims ran under Section 140 (no-fault payment once vehicle use was shown), Section 163A (structured no-fault payment for annual income up to Rs 40,000) and Section 166 (proof of fault). From April 1, 2022, the Court said, there are two compartments: compensation for vehicle use regardless of fault, and compensation for fault.

Why the Punjab and Haryana High Court applied a 2022 change to an older accident

Converting claims between Sections 163A and 166 was once hard. Now, if a Section 166 petition fails, Section 164 applies automatically, even if the petition never cited it or no conversion plea was made. The victim only needs to show the vehicle’s involvement.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court called retrospective application settled law, citing three Supreme Court rulings, including Roopa v. Manager, Orix Auto Infrastructure Service Ltd. (April 27, 2026). They treat the amendment as procedural, covering accidents before April 1, 2022.

Why the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the owner’s death claim

The insurer argued that Dr. Rampal, as owner-driver, was not a third party. The policy covered only a paid driver, and no premium covered the owner. The Court said it had no option but to agree. His wife and children’s appeal failed even under Section 164.

The four appeals by the injured were allowed, each with a lump sum of Rs 2.5 lakh and 6% interest from the claim petition date.

Also Read: Father Contested Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls, Served As Guwahati Councillor, Yet Daughter Failed To Prove Indian Citizenship; Gauhati HC Explains Why   

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Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?
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Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?

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Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?

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Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?
Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?
Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?
Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?
Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?

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