‘Identified By Tattoo’: Butcher Who Killed Vijayawada Woman And Body Chopped Arrested

A murder in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has left residents disturbed. Police say a butcher allegedly killed a woman after a dispute over money, cut up her body and threw the remains into a canal. Two suspects are now in police custody.

Social Media Post Led To Identification

The breakthrough came after news of an unidentified body found in Ibrahimpatnam spread on social media. Relatives of a missing woman reportedly noticed a tattoo on the arm in the circulating information and contacted the police. That detail helped investigators identify the victim as Kalyani.

Butcher Named As Main Accused

Tracing the case back, police reached Shafi, a butcher from Bhavanipuram who runs a small mutton shop. Investigators found that Shafi and Kalyani shared a close relationship and had quarrelled over money. Their bond had also reportedly soured because of an old dispute involving Kalyani’s son.

What Police Say Happened On 17 September?

As per the investigation, Shafi took Kalyani to his home in Bhavanipuram on 17 September. A fight over money allegedly followed, during which he attacked her with a knife and slit her throat. Police suspect he then cut the body into nine pieces.

Second Suspect Held

Officers believe Shafi did not act alone in disposing of the remains. They suspect Guruvulu, who worked at his mutton shop, helped him carry out the plan. The body parts were allegedly thrown into a cooling canal in the Gollapudi area, which is where the trail eventually led.

Both Men In Custody

Police have detained Shafi and Guruvulu and are questioning them about their alleged roles. Investigators are working to establish the exact motive, the separate part played by each suspect, and how the body was transported and disposed of. Whether all the remains have been recovered has not been stated in the information available.

Why The Case Stands Out?

Cases in which a victim is identified through a single physical mark show how public sharing of information can sometimes help police. Officers often appeal to people to pass on details of unidentified bodies to the nearest station, since even a small clue can link a body to a missing person report.

Allegations Yet To Be Proven

The details above come from police accounts of the investigation. The suspects have been detained and questioned, and nothing has been proven in court. Their version has not been reported in the information available. The findings of the probe and forensic evidence will determine what happened and what charges follow.

Attention now turns to the questioning of both men, the medical and forensic findings, and the recovery of remaining evidence. The victim’s family is likely to seek swift legal action.

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