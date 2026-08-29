‘If She Had Got Treatment, She Would Be Alive’: Husband After Constable Wife’s Death In Uttar Pradesh

A woman constable, who was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, died after her health suddenly deteriorated. Her husband, who is also a police constable, has alleged that she repeatedly sought leave for medical treatment but was denied permission. The deceased, Keshari Verma, was posted at Lalganj police station. Her husband, Nagendra Kumar, is also posted at the same police station. Following her death, Nagendra broke down outside the postmortem house and alleged that lack of timely treatment led to his wife’s death.

Husband Alleges Leave Was Denied

Nagendra alleged that Keshari had been visiting the Superintendent of Police’s office for two days seeking leave for treatment, but her request was not granted. “She died due to lack of treatment,” Nagendra said while demanding action against those responsible. He later submitted a written complaint to Lalganj Police Station SHO Dinesh Chandra Chaudhary, seeking registration of a case against two employees of the SP’s office.

Woman Constable Suffered Serious Head Injury

According to Nagendra, Keshari had recently gone home on leave. After her leave ended, she was returning to Basti, with her brother dropping her off at the police station on a motorcycle. During the journey, the motorcycle met with an accident, leaving Keshari with a serious head injury. Despite the injury, she continued her duties and later sought leave for medical treatment, her husband alleged. Keshari’s condition reportedly worsened at around 4 am on Saturday while she was at home. After her condition became critical, Nagendra and other police personnel rushed her to OPEC Hospital in Kali. However, she died on the way to the hospital. Nagendra said that timely treatment could have saved his wife.

Police Order Investigation Into Allegations

Rudhauli Circle Officer Anil Singh said Keshari’s health suddenly deteriorated early Saturday morning and that she was taken to hospital, but doctors found that she had already died. The CO said the exact cause of death would be established through the postmortem examination. He also said that Nagendra’s allegations regarding the denial of leave are being investigated.

Husband Seeks Justice

Following Keshari’s death, Nagendra held a protest seeking justice and action against the officials he alleges were responsible for denying her medical leave. The case has raised questions over whether the constable was provided adequate medical care after the accident. The postmortem report and the ongoing inquiry into the leave allegations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

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