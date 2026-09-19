IIT Bombay Student Found Dead After Being Caught Using ChatGPT In Exam

A second-year IIT Bombay student died by suicide on Friday evening, hours after being caught using a mobile phone during an examination. This marks the third such death at the Powai campus in six months.

Student Uploads Exam Question Paper to ChatGPT

The college has named the deceased student as Sahil who was a second-year student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. According to IIT Bombay, he had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT in an effort to get answers to his questions.

No Disciplinary Action Has Been Taken

It has been made clear that no disciplinary action has been taken against him. The course instructor along with the Head of the Department discussed the issue with the student, counselled him and told him that nothing will happen to his academic career because of this matter. He returned to his hostel room, but soon after that his dead body was discovered in the hostel room.

Institute Makes A Statement

According to IIT Bombay, they are greatly saddened by this loss and are supporting the friends, classmates and faculties of the student. The Institute further stated that they were investigating the circumstances under which this happened.

Students Hold Demonstration

The death has led to protests on the part of the students, who demanded that the administration should be accountable for this matter. “This is not the only incident that has happened,” said one of the students, “We have had more than two similar incidents this year alone.”Heavy Police Presence On Campus”.

Police deployed additional security to manage the situation as talks continued between students and the administration. A senior police officer confirmed that a student had died by suicide on campus and that discussions were underway between the administration and protesting students to work toward a resolution. He added that the investigation into the death is ongoing.

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