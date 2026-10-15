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Home > Regionals News > IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police Said On His Death Claim

IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police Said On His Death Claim

Viral social media posts claimed IIT Baba Abhay Singh had died, but Hisar Police dismissed the reports as false, clarifying that the body found in Hisar belonged to Rahul Jain.

IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? (Image Credit: X)
IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 14:54 IST

A post, a bedroom, a body and a famous name. Within hours, the story had travelled across social media, and one question was on everyone’s mind: has Abhay Singh, the Mahakumbh’s “IIT Baba”, really died?

A Claim That Spread Fast

Posts began circulating online saying that Abhay Singh had been found dead in suspicious circumstances. Several accounts shared the message widely, and some versions said his body had been discovered in a bedroom.

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The posts gave no source, and no family member or official voice was attached to them. Even so, the claim was forwarded again and again, and people who had followed his story began asking whether it could be true.

The Man Behind The Nickname

Abhay Singh became known across the country during last year’s Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. He was seen dressed as an ordinary sadhu, and he rose to fame after an interview in which the reporter was stunned to learn that he had studied at IIT Bombay. The internet gave him a name that stuck: “IIT Baba”.

Born in Haryana, he studied aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay and then completed a master’s in design. He moved to Canada and worked there for three years. According to reports, he once said he earned up to Rs 36 lakh a year.

From a Corporate Career To A Saffron Robe

Reports say that during his time in Canada he went through depression, and that his struggles with mental health led him to leave his corporate career and turn to spirituality. The Mahakumbh was the first time the wider public heard his story.

He reportedly got married earlier this year, and photographs from the occasion went viral. Since then, he has largely stayed away from the spotlight, which meant there was little recent news to either confirm or question the claim now spreading online.

What Hisar Police Said

As the posts piled up, Hisar Police in Haryana stepped in. A police officer confirmed on Wednesday that the claim is false. The reports of IIT Baba’s death and of his body being found, the officer said, have no truth in them.

Amarinder Singh, the social media in-charge of Hisar Police, said, “This news is completely false.” He also explained how the confusion started.

The Real Story Behind The Rumour

According to the officer, about three days earlier the body of a man named Rahul Jain, a resident of Hisar, was found in the city’s PLA area and brought to the police. That news was later twisted online and passed off as the discovery of IIT Baba’s body in a bedroom. The body, he stressed, was Rahul Jain’s.

He appealed to the public not to trust misleading posts and not to make such claims viral.

Rumour Versus Reality

The episode shows how quickly an unrelated piece of local news can be attached to a well-known name. A man’s death in one part of Hisar was retold online as the death of a viral spiritual figure. For the family of the man who actually died, it adds a second layer of distress.

Police have asked people to stop sharing the claim. Whether any action will follow against those who started or amplified it has not been said, but Hisar Police have made it clear that the posts should not be believed or forwarded.

Also Read: Who Is Rashmi Dubey? Pic of Shiva Sharma Death Case Accused Shraddha’s Sister From Nepal Surfaces-Why Did She Quit Bank Job?

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IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police Said On His Death Claim

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IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police Said On His Death Claim

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IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police Said On His Death Claim
IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police Said On His Death Claim
IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police Said On His Death Claim
IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police Said On His Death Claim
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