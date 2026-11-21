A 36-year-old man died after his Hyundai Creta caught fire while he was returning home from work in Chandigarh on Saturday evening. The victim, identified as Sahil Sharma, was trapped inside the burning vehicle. Police broke open the car door and rushed him to a hospital, but he could not survive. The incident took place near Multi Feature Park in Sector 24. Sahil, a resident of Peer Muchalla, worked as an interior designer at a hotel in the IT Park area.

Car Catches Fire While Returning Home

According to the available information, Sahil was driving home after finishing work on Saturday when his car suddenly caught fire in Sector 24. The flames quickly spread and engulfed the entire Hyundai Creta. Sahil remained trapped inside as the fire intensified.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and broke open the car door to pull him out. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Sector 26. Sahil reportedly battled for his life for nearly half an hour. However, doctors could not save him.

Called Mother 30 Minutes Before The Accident

The incident has left Sahil’s family devastated. One of the most heartbreaking details is that he had spoken to his mother shortly before the accident. Around half an hour before the incident, Sahil called her and said he would reach home in just 10 minutes.

His mother kept waiting for him. When he failed to return, she tried calling him several times, but there was no response. The family later received a call from the police informing them about the accident. They rushed to the hospital and identified Sahil.

Leaves Behind Wife, Two Children And Elderly Mother

Sahil’s death has left his family without its primary support. His father had passed away around 12 years ago, after which Sahil took responsibility for the family. He is survived by his wife, two children and elderly mother. His death has left his children without their father and his mother without her son.

Sector 25 Police Post in-charge Rama Swami said the body had been kept in the mortuary. It would be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination on Sunday. Police are investigating the cause of the fire. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be established.