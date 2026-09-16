“I’ll Make You IAS Through CM Quota”: SP Leader’s Promise to Woman Goes Viral, Sparks UP Political Row

A controversial WhatsApp conversation linked to a Samajwadi Party leader in Mathura has triggered a political row in Uttar Pradesh. A screenshot of messages allegedly sent by SP leader Dr Rajan Rizvi to a woman has gone viral on social media.

The messages include personal compliments and a claim that he could try to get the woman made an IAS officer if the Samajwadi Party formed the government in Uttar Pradesh.

The matter has now also reached the police. A woman bank employee has reportedly filed a complaint against Rizvi, alleging harassment and unwanted messages. Police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations.

What Did the Viral WhatsApp Message Say?

The viral screenshot contains a message addressed to a woman named Payal. In it, Rizvi allegedly apologised for hurting her feelings before praising her appearance and personality.

The message reads, “Hello Madam, I apologise if my words have hurt you. You are a woman with an extraordinary aura. Along with being beautiful, you have a very good nature and are highly skilled at your work. In other words, you are a complete woman. I don’t think this job suits your personality. If I move ahead in politics in the future and the SP forms the government, I will try to get you made an IAS officer through the Chief Minister on deputation. I hope you will keep positive vibes towards me and give me your blessings. — Dr Rajan Rizvi”

“मुझे आपकी पर्सनालिटी पर ये जॉब अच्छी नहीं लगती। अगर भविष्य में राजनीति में आगे जाता हूं और सपा की सरकार बनती है तो मैं आपको CM कोटे से IAS बनवाने की कोशिश करुंगा” बैंक की महिला कर्मचारी को यह मैसेज करने वाला सपा नेता राजन रिजवी है। पुलिस ने FIR कर ली है। 📍मथुरा, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/YfBHGXOG3Q — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) September 16, 2026

RLD Attacks SP Over IAS Claim

The viral chat also sparked a political response from the Rashtriya Lok Dal. RLD leader Rohit Agrawal questioned how an SP leader could make such a promise before the party was even in government.

He said, “The SP government has not even come to power in the state yet, and this is already the state of affairs among its leaders!”

Agrawal also pointed to the established recruitment and appointment process for IAS officers and questioned the suggestion that political influence could secure such an appointment.

Police Case Adds Another Twist

The controversy has grown beyond the viral screenshot. According to reports, the woman has accused Rizvi of sending unwanted messages and harassing her. Police have registered a case based on her complaint and started an investigation.

The authenticity and full context of every viral screenshot should be assessed through the ongoing investigation. The allegations against Rizvi have not been established by a court.