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Home > Regionals News > In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba

In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba

A seven-month-old baby fighting for life was stranded after landslides blocked a highway in Himachal Pradesh. What happened next showed how quick action and courage can make all the difference.

Photo: Representative
Photo: Representative

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-24 12:29 IST

The rains and landslides have brought traffic to a complete halt between the Chamba-Bharmour section of National Highway 154-A in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Vehicles are stranded due to landslides, which have resulted in the blocking of roads at Durgethi.
 
One such vehicle was an ambulance that was carrying a seven-month-old baby whose health was affected adversely by breathing problems. The baby was dependent on an oxygen supply and required immediate ventilator facilities available at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College at Chamba.
 

Baby’s Health Worsens as Family Gets Stuck

The baby’s health condition kept deteriorating with each passing minute as his ambulance got stuck amid landslides in that area. The distraught family members were helpless as the conditions on the road were worsening with each passing moment due to the rains and rockfall.
 

NHAI Team Risks Lives to Rescue Infant

After learning about the emergency, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) highway patrol team rushed to the spot despite the dangerous conditions. One team member carried the baby across the blocked stretch to a patrol vehicle waiting on the other side. The team carefully moved the infant and the family through the risky route while rocks continued to fall from the hills.
 
When another landslide blocked the road near Batti-di-Hatti, the team quickly shifted the baby into a second patrol vehicle. Their timely action helped the family reach the hospital without further delay.
 

Officials Praise Brave Rescue Operation

Despite the rescue operation being successful, the NHAI team still remained committed to removing debris and restoring traffic on the flooded highway. The in-charge of the NHAI site, Sahil Thakur, commended the team for their bravery and dedication. He explained that the job of the NHAI team is not only to ensure that the highways remain functional but also to save lives in case of any emergency situation. Furthermore, he explained that the same team had also helped an elderly patient reach the hospital earlier that day.
 

Administration Issues Travel Advisory

After the heavy rainfall, the Bharmour administration has asked people to avoid traveling until necessary. Additional District Magistrate Vikas Sharma requested everyone to stay away from areas prone to landslides and travel only if necessary.
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In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba
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In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba

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In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba
In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba
In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba
In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba

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