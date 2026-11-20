The Madras High Court has cleared the way for Bangladesh’s legal challenge to India’s Geographical Indication (GI) registration of the ‘Tangail Saree of Bengal’. The court has ruled that Bangladesh’s petition is maintainable and must be examined through a full-fledged inquiry. The order could add a new chapter to the ongoing dispute over the traditional handloom saree, which has deep cultural and historical links with both India and Bangladesh.

Madras High Court Rejects Plea To Dismiss Bangladesh’s Petition

Justice PB Balaji made this ruling on Friday in response to an application moved by the West Bengal State Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society Limited. The co-operative, being the holder of the GI for the saree, was seeking the summary dismissal of the petition filed by Bangladesh, on the grounds that the Deputy Commissioner of Tangail is not a “person aggrieved” under Section 27 of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

The Court, however, overruled this objection. According to the Court, the parties have to undertake a full-fledged inquiry before reaching any decision regarding the cancellation or rectification of the GI registration. As the pleadings in the main petition are complete, the Court has asked the parties to file the affidavits of admission and denial of documents. The next date of hearing is December 7.

Why Is Bangladesh Challenging Bengal’s Tangail Saree GI Tag?

The legal dispute began in 2025 when the Deputy Commissioner of Tangail in Bangladesh filed a rectification petition. The petition was represented through the Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi.

The challenge concerns India’s GI registration of the ‘Tangail Saree of Bengal’. The Indian Geographical Indications Registry issued the certificate on January 2, 2024, in favour of the West Bengal cooperative. The cooperative had applied for the GI tag in September 2020.

The registration identifies West Bengal as the geographical area where the saree is produced. It also highlights the history of weaving communities that migrated from present-day Bangladesh to West Bengal and continued the traditional craft.

Bangladesh Also Secured GI Recognition For Tangail Sari

Bangladesh contested the registration by India and succeeded in registering ‘Tangail Sari’ separately through its own GI legislation in 2024. The controversy assumed additional cultural importance in December 2025, when UNESCO listed Bangladesh’s age-old tradition of weaving Tangail sarees in its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The most recent Madras High Court order is not concerned with determining which of the two countries has a better claim. Rather, it permits Bangladesh’s objection to be scrutinised in detail. Bangladesh was represented by Obhan Mason, led by Neel Mason.