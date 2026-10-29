Indian National Jailed in Dubai For 3 Months, Father Seeks Help to Free Son; Alleges Agent Trapped Him in Legal Case

A man from Jharkhand’s Hussainabad area has sought police help to secure the release of his 23-year-old son, Shashi Kumar Paswan from Dubai jail. Shashi is reportedly lodged in a Dubai jail for the past three months. The family has alleged that an agent who promised to help him return to India for his sister’s marriage trapped him in a legal case.

The matter has come to the fore from Dadra village under the Hussainabad police station area in Jharkhand. Lalan Paswan, Shashi’s father, has submitted a written application to the Station House Officer (SHO), seeking his intervention for the release of his son.

Shashi’s father stated in his plea that his son travelled to Dubai in 2025 under an employment contract with a company. His younger sister’s wedding was scheduled for June 26, 2026, and he wanted to return to India to attend the wedding.

During this period, he allegedly came into contact with an agent who promised to arrange his return. Shashi’s father claimed that the agent also took money from his son on the pretext of sending him home. However, following an administrative action, both the agent and Shashi were reportedly detained and sent to jail in Dubai.

Shashi’s wife Sumitra said her husband had informed her that the agent had implicated him in a legal case. She said he had been in jail for three months.

The incident has left the family worried with Shashi’s father seeking legal assistance and urging the authorities to take the necessary steps to secure his son’s release.

“Shashi is in jail for allegedly contacting the agent, giving him money to return home and leaving his job without properly informing the company. He was absent from work for seven consecutive days,” PTI reported a police official as saying.