Indian Navy Sailor, Wife And Two Children Found Dead In Mumbai Home: What Happened?

An Indian Navy sailor, along with his wife and two kids, was discovered dead in his house located in Navy Nagar, Colaba, Mumbai, on Saturday, August 15. The local police are conducting investigations to find out the reason behind their deaths. The bodies were found within the apartment of the sailor in the Navy Nagar Cantonment area, Colaba.

Indian Navy Sailor, Family Found Dead in Mumbai

The man who committed suicide has been named as 30-year-old Puranmal Shambhulal Mehra. The lady was reported dead as 28-year-old Oma Puranmal Mehra. Their children included a 3-year-old son, Yash Puranmal Mehra, and a 2-month-old baby.

From initial reports, it can be stated that Puranmal killed himself by hanging. It has also been assumed by the police that the wife and the children might have died after consuming poison.

Police Begin Probe Into Navy Nagar Deaths

The case came to notice on Saturday. The local police arrived at the apartment after getting some information regarding the deaths. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya, prima facie investigation revealed that the sailor had committed suicide by hanging himself. Poisoning was the reason behind the deaths of his wife and kids.

“The post-mortem examination was underway and further investigation was in progress,” the officer said.

All four bodies were taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem examinations. Police are now waiting for the medical reports to establish the exact circumstances and cause of the deaths.

Indian Navy Issues Statement

The Indian Navy confirmed the incident and said it was assisting the police investigation.

“In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and two children were found dead at their residence on August 15, 2026. Investigation is in progress by the police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same.”

Further details are awaited as police continue their investigation.