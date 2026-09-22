Indian Rock Python, Chicken Rescued During Ganesh Visarjan Procession in Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) carried out a rescue operation on 20 September 2026 during a Ganesh Visarjan procession at Jawaharnagar, within the limits of Madhuranagar Police Station, with the support and assistance of the local police department and Madhuranagar SHO Sri Prabhakar.

The GHSPCA team had been tracking a dance group from Visakhapatnam (Vizag) for the past five days following information regarding the alleged use of a live snake during its public performances.

On 19 September 2026, during a Ganesh Visarjan procession in the Kondapur area, the alleged snake handler reportedly fled from the location before the GHSPCA team and police could apprehend him.

After receiving information about the group’s presence again on 20 September, the GHSPCA team immediately coordinated with Madhuranagar Police Station and proceeded to the location along with SHO Sri Prabhakar and his police team.

During the intervention, the team reportedly apprehended the alleged snake handler and found an Indian Rock Python and a Boiler chicken hen in his possession.

According to GHSPCA, the python was being openly used during the group’s road performance, while the chicken was allegedly subjected to cruel treatment as part of the performance.

The GHSPCA team immediately intervened and, with the assistance of the police, rescued both animals.

Wildlife Protection

The Indian Rock Python is a protected wild animal under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. GHSPCA has urged the concerned authorities to take appropriate action in accordance with applicable wildlife-protection laws.

Veterinary Treatment

The rescued python is currently under veterinary observation and treatment under the care of Veterinary Doctor Dr. Vishva Chaitanya.

According to the veterinary assessment shared with GHSPCA, the python has an infection affecting its oral cavity and teeth.

The python will continue to receive veterinary care and monitoring. Following complete recovery, and subject to the necessary permissions and directions from the competent wildlife authorities, the animal will be released back into its natural habitat.

GHSPCA appreciates the timely cooperation and support extended by Madhuranagar Police Station SHO Sri Prabhakar and the police department, which assisted the team in safely rescuing the animals.

Appeal to the Public

GHSPCA appeals to members of the public not to encourage, participate in, or support performances involving wild animals.