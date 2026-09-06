Indore Murder: Woman Kills Sister-in-Law Over Raksha Bandhan Remark, Dumps Body In Water Tank

A family dispute took a shocking turn in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Raksha Bandhan. A woman allegedly killed her sister-in-law following an argument over a remark about her brother. The accused has been identified as Parvati Bai Kushwah. Police said she allegedly stabbed Vandana twice in the neck with a knife. She later dragged the body outside the house and dumped it in a water tank. Police said the act was an attempt to hide the crime and mislead the family.

Why Did The Indore Murder Happen?

According to police, Vandana had married Parvati’s brother, Upendra, in a love marriage on August 11. The marriage had reportedly not been accepted by both families. After the wedding, Upendra moved out of the New Nehru Nagar house. He and Vandana began living in a rented house in Raj Nagar. Police also said there was dissatisfaction in the family over Vandana’s alleged substance use.

Upendra’s brother was also in hospital around the time of the incident, while Parvati’s husband was hospitalised. Her children had gone to school. Police said Vandana and Parvati were therefore alone at the house when the confrontation took place.

Vandana Went Missing After Raksha Bandhan Clash

The situation came to light after Vandana went missing. Her family reportedly approached Chandan Nagar police station and filed a missing-person complaint. Investigators later examined CCTV footage from the neighbourhood. The footage reportedly showed Parvati’s movements and gave police a key lead in the case.

Police questioned Parvati, who initially allegedly tried to mislead investigators. During questioning, however, she reportedly broke down and confessed to the killing. According to police, investigators told her that fingerprints had been found on the knife and there was “no chance of escape.”

Knife Recovered, Woman Arrested

Police said the knife allegedly used in the Indore sister-in-law murder was recovered based on information provided by Parvati. Deputy Commissioner of Police Narendra Singh Rawat said the case was solved within hours with the help of CCTV footage and prompt police action. A murder case has been registered against Parvati, who has been arrested.

Vandana’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to her family. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events.