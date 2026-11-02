LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?

Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?

The driver reportedly attempted to escape when Puri asked him to step out of the vehicle, drove across the highway divider and later abandoned the truck in Sandalpur before fleeing.

Puri was killed after a truck allegedly carrying illegal liquor ran him over during an anti-liquor operation in Dewas district. (Source:Screengrab)
Puri was killed after a truck allegedly carrying illegal liquor ran him over during an anti-liquor operation in Dewas district. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 16:56 IST

In a shocking incident, a police inspector and station in-charge, Dilip Puri, was killed after a truck allegedly carrying illegal liquor ran him over during an anti-liquor operation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district. Puri was leading a special police team that had intercepted the vehicle on the Indore-Betul Highway following a tip-off about liquor smuggling. The incident took place when the police team reached the truck, which was parked beside the highway divider. When Puri approached the vehicle and asked the driver to step out, the driver allegedly attempted to flee instead of complying with the police officer’s instructions.

Truck Runs Over Police Inspector During Raid

According to the available details, the driver drove the truck onto the road divider and attempted to move forward. During the manoeuvre, one of the truck’s rear wheels ran over Puri, leaving him critically injured. The impact caused severe injuries to several parts of his body and resulted in heavy blood loss. The driver then allegedly drove the truck across the divider to the opposite side of the highway before abandoning it in Sandalpur and fleeing the scene. The incident occurred while special police teams were conducting operations against the illegal liquor trade in the area. Puri was reportedly heading one of these teams and had reached the spot after receiving information about suspected liquor transportation.

You Might Be Interested In

Doctors Attempt CPR for Two Hours

Following the incident, Puri was rushed to a hospital, where doctors attempted to save his life. Medical personnel reportedly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other life-saving procedures for nearly two hours. However, he could not be saved.

Inspector Survived by Wife and Two Children

Puri’s death has left his family grieving. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. The incident highlights the risks faced by police personnel during operations against illegal activities, particularly when suspects allegedly attempt to escape using heavy vehicles.
Also Read: 8 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured in Rajasthan After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Wire: What Led To Deadly Accident?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?
Tags: anti-liquor operationDewas newsDilip Puriillegal liquor smugglingIndore Police InspectorIndore-Betul Highwayliquor-laden truckMP police inspector killedpolice raid

RELATED News

School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools In Odisha’s Kandhamal, Kalahandi To Remain Closed On November 3 Amid Cyclone Murasu Alert

15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room

Watch Video: JCB Digging a Drain Damages Underground Gas Pipeline in Muzaffarpur, Massive Blast Turns Gobarsahi Into a Nightmare, One Dead, Several Injured

Husband Suspects Wife Of Affair With Elder Brother, Attacks Her With Scissors 179 Times In 20 Minutes In Bihar’s Ara; Arrested

8 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured in Rajasthan After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Wire: What Led To Deadly Accident?

LATEST NEWS

‘Why Did You Join The Protest Now?’: Imran Khan Gets Relief From Bombay HC In ‘Leave India’ Case, But Court Seeks Unconditional Apology Over OCI Rules

Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?

Shreyas Iyer’s Four-Word Māori Message After India’s T20I Series Win Over New Zealand Leaves Cricket Fans Googling

Flexible Warehousing Is the Co-Working Moment Indian Supply Chains Have Been Waiting For – Says Hemant Kejriwal

Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

‘Koi Paise Nahi Liye’: Dia Mirza’s Response After Mumbai Mayor Calls Her ‘Anti-Hindu’ Over Diwali Video

Former India Star Predicts Who Has Better Chance Of Scoring More Centuries Between Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In IND vs NZ ODI Series

8 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured in Rajasthan After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Wire: What Led To Deadly Accident?

Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9

WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year

Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?
Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?
Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?
Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?
Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?

QUICK LINKS