Indore Police Inspector Crushed To Death By Liquor-Laden Truck During Raid; What Happened On The Highway?

In a shocking incident, a police inspector and station in-charge, Dilip Puri, was killed after a truck allegedly carrying illegal liquor ran him over during an anti-liquor operation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district. Puri was leading a special police team that had intercepted the vehicle on the Indore-Betul Highway following a tip-off about liquor smuggling. The incident took place when the police team reached the truck, which was parked beside the highway divider. When Puri approached the vehicle and asked the driver to step out, the driver allegedly attempted to flee instead of complying with the police officer’s instructions.

Truck Runs Over Police Inspector During Raid

According to the available details, the driver drove the truck onto the road divider and attempted to move forward. During the manoeuvre, one of the truck’s rear wheels ran over Puri, leaving him critically injured. The impact caused severe injuries to several parts of his body and resulted in heavy blood loss. The driver then allegedly drove the truck across the divider to the opposite side of the highway before abandoning it in Sandalpur and fleeing the scene. The incident occurred while special police teams were conducting operations against the illegal liquor trade in the area. Puri was reportedly heading one of these teams and had reached the spot after receiving information about suspected liquor transportation.

Doctors Attempt CPR for Two Hours

Following the incident, Puri was rushed to a hospital, where doctors attempted to save his life. Medical personnel reportedly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other life-saving procedures for nearly two hours. However, he could not be saved.

Inspector Survived by Wife and Two Children

Puri’s death has left his family grieving. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. The incident highlights the risks faced by police personnel during operations against illegal activities, particularly when suspects allegedly attempt to escape using heavy vehicles.

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