Indore Shocker: 25-Year-Old Taxi Driver Dies By Suicide, Alleges Police For Beating And Demanding Rs 50,000 Bribe After Road Accident In Viral Video | WATCH

A 25-year-old taxi driver in Indore died by suicide after recording a video in which he accused police of assault and corruption. The incident has led to the suspension of a sub-inspector, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim, Abhishek Patil, was found hanging at his home on Tuesday. Before his death, he recorded a video that later went viral on social media.

Allegations After Minor Road Accident

In the video, Patil claimed that his taxi had only lightly brushed against another car during a minor accident in the Rajendra Nagar area on Monday night.

#MadhyaPradesh –

Taxi driver Abhishek Patil committed suicide by hanging himself in #Indore. Abhishek’s taxi collided with a car. The driver demanded 25,000 rupees. The matter reached the police station, where the rates increased.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/WXEyfl7URL — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 8, 2026

He alleged that police sided with the other driver, assaulted him, seized his taxi, and demanded a bribe of ₹50,000. He also said he was threatened by officials at the police station.

Sub-Inspector Suspended, Probe Ordered

After the video surfaced, police took action and suspended sub-inspector Manohar Pal, who was present at the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani said the matter has been handed over to an Assistant Commissioner of Police. A report has been sought within three days, and further action will depend on the findings.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines:

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

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