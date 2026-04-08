Indore Shocker: 25-Year-Old Taxi Driver Dies By Suicide, Alleges Police For Beating And Demanding Rs 50,000 Bribe After Road Accident In Viral Video | WATCH

A 25-year-old taxi driver in Indore died by suicide after recording a video in which he accused police of assault and corruption. The incident has led to the suspension of a sub-inspector, officials said on Wednesday.
The victim, Abhishek Patil, was found hanging at his home on Tuesday. Before his death, he recorded a video that later went viral on social media.
Allegations After Minor Road Accident
In the video, Patil claimed that his taxi had only lightly brushed against another car during a minor accident in the Rajendra Nagar area on Monday night.
#MadhyaPradesh –
Taxi driver Abhishek Patil committed suicide by hanging himself in #Indore.
Abhishek’s taxi collided with a car. The driver demanded 25,000 rupees. The matter reached the police station, where the rates increased.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/WXEyfl7URL
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 8, 2026
He alleged that police sided with the other driver, assaulted him, seized his taxi, and demanded a bribe of ₹50,000. He also said he was threatened by officials at the police station.
Sub-Inspector Suspended, Probe Ordered
After the video surfaced, police took action and suspended sub-inspector Manohar Pal, who was present at the scene.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani said the matter has been handed over to an Assistant Commissioner of Police. A report has been sought within three days, and further action will depend on the findings.
(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)
Helplines:
AASRA – 9820466726
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555
Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602
Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303
Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602
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