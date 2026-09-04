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Home > Regionals News > Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next

Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next

Indore woman alleges man she knew for six years tried to force her into his car; police registered a case after a viral assault video surfaced.

Indore woman rescued after man allegedly forces her into car. (Images: X)
Indore woman rescued after man allegedly forces her into car. (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 09:52 IST

A woman’s attempt to distance herself from a man she had known for nearly six years ended in a dramatic confrontation in Indore’s Ravji Bazaar police station area, where the accused allegedly tried to force her into his car. The woman raised an alarm, drawing the attention of people nearby, who intervened and pulled her away. The accused, identified as Aslam, was then caught by the crowd and beaten. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing people assaulting him. Police later reached the spot, rescued Aslam from the crowd, registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and sent him to jail.

Indore incident follows years of alleged pressure and harassment

According to reports, the woman and Aslam had known each other for around six years and had also been in a relationship during that period. The woman later married another man and gradually cut down contact with Aslam. However, she alleges that he continued to pressure her even after her marriage.

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She said Aslam repeatedly harassed her to speak to him and meet him. Despite her efforts to stay away, he allegedly continued contacting and pressuring her. The situation escalated when he reportedly called her on the pretext of talking and then tried to force her into his car after she refused.

Indore crowd rushes in after woman raises alarm

Reportedly, the woman began screaming and calling for help as she allegedly resisted being taken into the vehicle. Her cries alerted people in the area, who immediately rushed towards the spot and intervened. They rescued the woman and caught hold of Aslam.

The confrontation quickly turned violent, with the crowd assaulting the accused. Reports said he was stripped half-naked and beaten by the mob. A video that has since surfaced shows the accused being assaulted by several people, including a woman, during the incident.

Indore police take accused into custody after viral video

Reports say that police from Ravji Bazaar police station reached the location after receiving information about the commotion. Officers took Aslam into custody and removed him from the crowd before beginning an investigation into what had happened.

The video of the assault has also spread rapidly on social media, bringing further attention to the Indore incident. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the allegations made by the woman.

Indore case registered, Aslam sent to jail

Following the woman’s complaint, police registered a case against Aslam. After completing the necessary legal proceedings, he was sent to jail. Investigators are now looking into the entire matter and working to establish all the facts surrounding the alleged attempt to force the woman into the car, the subsequent confrontation and the assault captured in the viral video.

Also Read: Bomb Blast At Congress Leader K Meghachandra Singh’s Residence In Manipur, Who Threw The Explosive?    

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Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next
Tags: home-hero-pos-5Indore crimeIndore latest newslatest newsMadhya Pradesh crime

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Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next

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Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next
Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next
Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next
Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next

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