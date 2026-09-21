Influencer Made a Reel On Raj Thackeray, Then MNS Workers Made Him Kneel Before His Photo And Apologise

A social media reel has triggered a controversy in Pune after MNS workers allegedly confronted influencer Mahesh Mote over remarks about party chief Raj Thackeray. According to reports, Mote was taken to an MNS office in the Katraj area after workers allegedly traced him following his return from Kerala. The incident has since gained attention after videos showing his public apology surfaced online.

The reports said Mote was made to prostrate before a photograph of Raj Thackeray. Black ink was allegedly smeared on his face. He was also made to perform sit-ups with slippers on his head and record an apology video.

Influencer Mahesh Mote Seen Crying In Apology Video

In the video, Mote appears emotional and is seen with folded hands. He offered an “unconditional” apology to Raj Thackeray and MNS workers.

“I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb, and I also mistakenly spoke inappropriately about Shubham Dada and other MNS office-bearers. Today, I deeply regret my mistake,” Mote said in the video.

He also pleaded that he should not be harassed further. The video reportedly shows Mote crying while making the statement. Another report quoted him as saying that he had made a serious mistake in his earlier video.

What MNS Leader Shubham Jagdale Said

Shubham Jagdale, MNS sub-divisional president for the Hadapsar Assembly constituency, alleged that Mote had used abusive language against Raj Thackeray in a video posted around 15 days earlier.

Jagdale claimed Mote had been in Kerala for around 15-20 days. After learning that he had returned to Pune and was in Katraj, MNS workers allegedly reached a local park and took him to their public relations office.

‘MNS Style’ And ‘Mahaprasad’ Remark

Speaking about the incident, Jagdale referred to what happened at the office as ‘Mahaprasad’.

“We brought him to our office and made him lie down before a portrait of the respected Raj Saheb Thackeray and demanded an apology. In true MNS style, we gave him a fitting reply in our own language,” Jagdale said.

He also warned that similar remarks against Raj Thackeray would draw a response from MNS. The incident has raised questions over the manner in which the influencer was allegedly made to apologise. Videos of the episode have since drawn attention online.