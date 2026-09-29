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Home > Regionals News > Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations

Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations

Social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s death in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli is under police investigation, with her family raising allegations involving a married engineer. Police are verifying the claims.

Influencer Nidhi Tiwari's Death (Images: X)
Influencer Nidhi Tiwari's Death (Images: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 15:07 IST

Nidhi Tiwari, a young social media influencer aged 30 years, has brought to the surface new issues as well following the demise of the influencer from the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. The case is under police investigation and the claims of the family have yet to be verified.

Popular Personality On Social Media

The social media influencer was followed by 9.28 lakhs on Facebook and 7.12 lakhs on Instagram. Nidhi lived in the Bhusa Mod locality which falls under the Morwa police station jurisdiction. Nidhi participated in several events and beauty pageants and bagged the crown of Miss Pretty India in 2024 and she aspired for a career in films.

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The Mother’s Allegations

Hemlata Tiwari told police that her daughter had worked as a receptionist at GS Grand Hotel in Morwa. There, Nidhi allegedly became acquainted with an engineer working for an NCL outsourcing company, who often stayed at the hotel. According to Hemlata, the two grew close. The family later learnt that the man was married and had two children, and they asked Nidhi to distance herself. The mother claims the contact continued.

Hemlata also alleged that the engineer kept a close watch on Nidhi, often wanting to know where she was and who she was with. She said Nidhi stayed connected with him through a Bluetooth earphone, even at home.

A Daughter Who Carried The Family

Nidhi was the eldest daughter and had taken on considerable responsibilities, her mother said. She was building what the family described as a luxurious house in Baidhan and was working towards securing their future. Her father, Ashok Tiwari, worked for a company but later moved away from the family after a transfer, according to the mother.

The Last Night

Hemlata told police that Nidhi performed a puja downstairs on the night of the incident before going upstairs. She was reportedly wearing a Bluetooth earphone when she received a call. After the conversation, she went into her room and locked the door. Relatives knocked between 9pm and 10pm, but she reportedly asked them to leave her alone.

When there was still no response the next morning, the family informed police. Officers reached the house and found Nidhi inside the room. She was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

What Police Are Examining?

Investigators are analysing Nidhi’s call records, the people she was in touch with and a social media post she reportedly shared shortly before her death. They are also verifying the family’s allegations about the married engineer and his role, if any, in the events that preceded her death.

Singrauli SP Siyaz K M said the matter is under investigation and that the claims made by the family are being verified.

What Remains Unclear

The exact circumstances and cause of Nidhi’s death have not yet been established. Until the probe concludes, no conclusion can be drawn about anyone’s role.

A note for your desk: following responsible reporting norms on deaths of this kind, I left out the method and the text of her last post, and kept the engineer’s link framed strictly as an unverified allegation. You may also want to add a helpline line at the end. This is a sensitive topic, so if it touches you personally, I’m happy to help you find support.

Also Read: 74 Years Later, M.F. Husain’s ‘The Red Girl’ Fetches Rs. 65 Crore: What Makes This 1952 Masterpiece So Valuable?

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Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations

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Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations

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Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations

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Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations
Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations
Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations
Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations
Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations

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