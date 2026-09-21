Inmate Selling Tobacco Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Dies; What Led To Bloody Attack Inside Rohini Jail

A serious security incident unfolded inside Delhi’s Rohini Jail after an inmate, identified as Pramod, was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by another prisoner. Pramod sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them during treatment, prompting an internal probe by prison authorities.

Inmate Succumbs to Injuries

According to the information available, Pramod was lodged in Rohini Jail in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act. Following the attack, he was seriously injured and was taken for medical treatment. Despite efforts to save him, he later died from his injuries. The incident reportedly triggered panic and chaos inside the prison premises, with jail authorities moving swiftly to assess the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Investigation Into Prison Violence

Jail officials have launched an internal investigation to determine exactly how the confrontation took place and what led to the attack. Authorities are also examining the role of other inmates who may have been present or connected to the incident. Pramod was reportedly involved in selling tobacco inside the jail, a detail that investigators are also expected to examine as they try to establish the circumstances leading up to the assault.

Bhola and Mukesh Gang Members Under Scanner

Members associated with the Bhola and Mukesh gangs have also come under investigation in connection with the incident. However, officials have not established a gang connection at this stage. The police and prison administration are investigating all possible angles before reaching any conclusion about the motive behind the attack.

How Did the Weapon Enter the Jail?

One of the key questions before investigators is how a sharp-edged weapon reached the highly secured prison premises. Authorities are expected to examine security procedures, possible lapses and the movement of inmates and prison personnel around the time of the incident. The investigation will determine whether the attack was the result of a personal dispute or involved any wider criminal network. Officials are continuing to gather evidence before drawing conclusions.

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