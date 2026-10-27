LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?

Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?

Seventeen inmates escaped from Tamil Nadu’s Theni sub-jail after allegedly assaulting prison staff. Police arrested one escapee and launched a multi-district search.

Tamil Nadu Jail Break: 17 Inmates Escape, One Arrested (Image: X/ @ANI)
Tamil Nadu Jail Break: 17 Inmates Escape, One Arrested (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 09:39 IST

Seventeen inmates escaped from the Theni sub-jail in Tamil Nadu late Monday night after allegedly assaulting prison personnel, triggering a search across neighbouring districts. Police have arrested one of the escapees and formed 17 special teams to trace the remaining inmates. Security has been tightened, with vehicle checks underway and police forces in nearby areas placed on high alert.

Tamil Nadu jailbreak: how the inmates escaped

Reports say that, according to police, all 17 accused were lodged in the same cell. The escape took place when prison personnel entered after receiving information that one of the inmates was unwell. The inmates allegedly assaulted the staff before fleeing the jail.

You Might Be Interested In

Gr. II Police personnel Thangapandi, attached to the Theni district jail, sustained a head injury and was admitted to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku. Two other jail police personnel also suffered minor injuries, according to the police report.

Tamil Nadu police launch search, one inmate arrested

Inspector General of Police (IGP), South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari, confirmed that one of the escapees had been caught during combing operations. “One escaped prisoner has been arrested by police during combing operations,” he said, as per reports. 

Police have formed 17 special teams to track down the remaining inmates. Photographs of the escapees have been circulated among police officials to help identify and apprehend them.

Tamil Nadu escape triggers checks across neighbouring districts

Security teams are conducting intensive vehicle checks following the incident. Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar told ANI that check posts had been set up at 16 locations in neighbouring Dindigul district as a precaution.

Police in Idukki, Madurai and Dindigul districts have also been alerted and placed on high alert. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the remaining escapees. A case has been registered in connection with the Tamil Nadu jail escape, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Daughter Murders Father With Her Lover’s Help, Hides Body In Box; Crime Exposed After 4 Days in Etawah – What Was The Motive?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-6latest newsTop Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?

School Holiday Today, October 27: Schools Are Open Or Shut Amid Cyclone Alert? Check State-Wise Updates

Daughter Murders Father With Her Lover’s Help, Hides Body In Box; Crime Exposed After 4 Days in Etawah – What Was The Motive?

Guwahati Man Kills 5 People, Dispute Over Hotel Lease Turns Deadly As He Shoots Hotel Owner And His Relatives – Shocking Details Inside

Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family

LATEST NEWS

Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?

FREOSSI Anti-Tick & Flea Spray: Supporting Tick and Flea Protection During Everyday Pet Activities

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Monday Dip, Crosses Rs 700 Crore Worldwide

Caught on CCTV: Theft at Delhi’s Ancient Kali Mata temple in Mangolpuri; Donation Box Targeted; Devotees Angry, Security Questioned

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

Ballon d’Or Winners List: From Lionel Messi to Zinedine Zidane, Check Complete List Of Winners From 1956 to 2026

‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government

Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: Check When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in UK, USA and Spain? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?
Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?
Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?
Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?
Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?

QUICK LINKS