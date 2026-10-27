Inmates Attack Prison Personnel, 17 Escape; One Prisoner Complained Of Being Unwell, Staff Goes To See Him – What Happened Next?

Seventeen inmates escaped from the Theni sub-jail in Tamil Nadu late Monday night after allegedly assaulting prison personnel, triggering a search across neighbouring districts. Police have arrested one of the escapees and formed 17 special teams to trace the remaining inmates. Security has been tightened, with vehicle checks underway and police forces in nearby areas placed on high alert.

Tamil Nadu jailbreak: how the inmates escaped

Reports say that, according to police, all 17 accused were lodged in the same cell. The escape took place when prison personnel entered after receiving information that one of the inmates was unwell. The inmates allegedly assaulted the staff before fleeing the jail.

Gr. II Police personnel Thangapandi, attached to the Theni district jail, sustained a head injury and was admitted to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku. Two other jail police personnel also suffered minor injuries, according to the police report.

Tamil Nadu police launch search, one inmate arrested

Inspector General of Police (IGP), South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari, confirmed that one of the escapees had been caught during combing operations. “One escaped prisoner has been arrested by police during combing operations,” he said, as per reports.

Police have formed 17 special teams to track down the remaining inmates. Photographs of the escapees have been circulated among police officials to help identify and apprehend them.

Tamil Nadu escape triggers checks across neighbouring districts

Security teams are conducting intensive vehicle checks following the incident. Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar told ANI that check posts had been set up at 16 locations in neighbouring Dindigul district as a precaution.

Police in Idukki, Madurai and Dindigul districts have also been alerted and placed on high alert. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the remaining escapees. A case has been registered in connection with the Tamil Nadu jail escape, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Daughter Murders Father With Her Lover’s Help, Hides Body In Box; Crime Exposed After 4 Days in Etawah – What Was The Motive?